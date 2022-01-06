New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hero Future Energies (HFE), a leading developer of Solar, Wind and Hybrid/BESS projects, and Ohmium International, a company specialized in the design, manufacture, and deployment of PEM Electrolysers, have announced a strategic partnership to develop and build 1000 MW of Green Hydrogen production facilities in India, the UK and Europe.

Ohmium will be responsible for the design, construction, and operations and maintenance of the hydrogen production facilities. Hero Future Energies will be the Build - Operate - Own partner, generating green energy to power the production facilities and assuming overall ownership of the assets.

Also Read | AR Rahman Birthday Special: From Deadpool 2 to Lord of War, 7 Times Hollywood Memorably Borrowed Music Maestro's Indian Musical Gems (LatestLY Exclusive).

Commenting on this partnership, Srivatsan Iyer, Global CEO, Hero Future Energies said: "We are very pleased to partner with Ohmium - their patented electrolyser technology enables them to design and construct hydrogen production facilities faster and more efficiently than anyone else. By coupling Ohmium's hydrogen expertise with HFE's knowledge and experience as a Renewable Energy developer, we will meet and perhaps even exceed our ambitious target of 1000 MW".

Arne Ballantine, CEO, Ohmium International continued: "This giga-scale effort between Hero Future Energies and Ohmium is going to advance the global Green Hydrogen landscape. Hero Future Energies is one of the leaders and innovators in renewable energy, with a proven track record of success. Together we'll bring safe, secure and cost-effective green hydrogen energy to not only India, but also the world."

Also Read | Bitcoin Crisis in 2022: From Crypto Crash to Regulatory Crackdowns, Analysts Urge Investors to Pull Out.

Srivatsan Iyer, Global CEO, Hero Future Energies added: "This partnership will give a strong push to the development of a robust Green Hydrogen Ecosystem. As countries and businesses strive to achieve their net zero goals, Green Hydrogen can be a potential game changer, particularly when it comes to decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors such as the mobility sector. This is a forward-looking partnership which is perfectly aligned with HFE's vision as an integrated energy transition solutions provider. It will enable us to expand our international footprint as we penetrate new markets".

Hydrogen is an essential element used in steel and chemical production, fertilizer production, refineries, and many other processes. The majority of hydrogen is made from fossil fuels, making it a heavy carbon polluter.

Cost effective green hydrogen - no-carbon hydrogen made from water electrolysis using renewable energy sources - is now possible with the latest cost reductions in renewable energy and Ohmium's technology solutions.

The world must transition to Green Hydrogen to meet its Net-Zero emission targets. Capitalizing on this, India's National Hydrogen Mission firmly positions the country as a global leader in the large-scale production and export of Green Hydrogen. India's demand for Hydrogen is estimated to increase 5-fold and reach nearly 28 MTPA by 2050.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)