PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Hexaware Technologies Ltd, a global leader in IT services and consulting, has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to society with two esteemed awards at the Indian Social Impact Awards 2024. The awards ceremony, held at New Delhi, celebrated individuals and organizations making significant strides in humanitarian efforts and nation-building initiatives.

Also Read | OpenAI Sora Launch: OpenAI's AI Video Generator Will Be Publicly Available in 2024, Confirms CTO Mira Murati.

Hexaware was honored in two categories:

1. Best Sports Sponsorship Initiative of the Year-2024

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman From Uzbekistan Found Murdered in Hotel Near BDA Bridge, Probe On.

2. Most Impactful Girl Child Education Programme Initiative of the Year-2024

The awards serve as a testament to Hexaware's unwavering commitment to driving positive change and making a meaningful impact on society.

The Best Sports Sponsorship Initiative of the Year-2024 award acknowledges Hexaware's exceptional support and dedication to promoting sports at the grassroots level. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives, Hexaware has played a pivotal role in nurturing sporting talent and fostering a culture of health, fitness, and teamwork within communities.

In the category of Most Impactful Girl Child Education Programme Initiative of the Year-2024, Hexaware's efforts have been recognized for their profound impact on advancing girl child education. By implementing innovative educational programs and initiatives, Hexaware has empowered young girls with access to quality education, breaking barriers and paving the way for a brighter future.

"We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive these prestigious awards. These awards are a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and the impact we can collectively make when we work towards a common goal of building a better world for all," said Logabiraman Sekar, Senior Manager - Corporate Social Responsibility at Hexaware.

Commenting on the awards, R Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director at Hexaware, said, "We are truly honored to receive these prestigious awards from the Indian Social Impact Awards. At Hexaware, we believe in the power of technology to drive positive change and transform lives. These awards reaffirm our commitment to making a meaningful difference in society, whether through encouraging sports or initiatives promoting girl child education. We are grateful for this recognition and remain dedicated to creating a better, more inclusive world for all."

Hexaware extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Social Impact Awards for acknowledging its efforts and congratulated all fellow awardees for their remarkable contributions to society.

About Hexaware Technologies:

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,300 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 45+ offices in 16 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)