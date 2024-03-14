Mumbai, March 14: The OpenAI Sora Text-to-Video Model was unveiled on February 15, 2024, with many realistic-looking sample clips on OpenAI's official website. The OpenAI Sora realistic videos were created based on the provided user prompts. The videos created by the new text-to-video model from OpenAI showed glimpses of what the next-gen AI video creation would look like.

According to the report by Indian Express, OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murathi confirmed the launching of OpenAI Sora in 2024. The report said that the OpenAI CTO confirmed the launch of Sora within the next few months. OpenAI Sora's sample videos stunned tech enthusiasts by showing crisp details and realistic movements of the subjects. These samples stirred the tech world and promised a brighter future of artificial intelligence. Google DeepMind Introduces SIMA, First Generalist AI Agent To Follow Natural-Language Instructions for Video Games and 3D Virtual Environments.

Indian Express said that OpenAI CTO Mira Murati also confirmed that eventually, OpenAI Sora will generate audio along with videos. With this new capability will allow users to create more compelling videos directly from the AI model. As per the report, the Sam Altman-run company is looking to improve the tool and allow new options for users in the future, such as editing AI-generated videos. Microsoft Copilot for Security To Be Available for Users From April 1, Aims To Transform Security Operations in AI Era.

The report confirmed that OpenAI Sora's video generation is very 'expensive' as it requires computational capability. However, in terms of price, the company reportedly plans to keep it the same as the DALL-E text-to-image generator. The report highlighted that OpenAI's DALL-E used to cost $15 to create 155 credit posts with an initial 50 free credits in the first months and an additional 15 free credits in every subsequent month. According to the report, the OpenAI DALL-E 3 is accessible to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. The ChatGPT Plus subscription cost is $20 per month. OpenAI will soon announce the official launch date of its powerful text-to-video tool in the coming months.

