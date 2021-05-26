Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26 (ANI): Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India on Wednesday announced a comprehensive programme to achieve carbon-neutrality targets by 2030 in its operations, reaffirming its commitment to a sustainable energy future.

Contributing to the drive to build back better, the pioneering technology leader is adopting a three-dimensional approach to decarbonisation.

The programme is designed to reduce the carbon footprint of its own operations and in the products that it delivers.

The goal of the programme is aligned with India's Mission Innovation and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 7 to increase access to affordable and clean energy.

The company expects to achieve its carbon-neutral target of 100 per cent fossil-free electricity by the close of FY22. It is also electrifying its operations to deliver further efficiencies over the coming years.

Additional 2030 targets include 50 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions along with the value chain and the introduction of greenhouse gas-free technology solutions.

Two more targets relate to 50 per cent reduction in waste generation and cutting freshwater usage by 25 per cent, progressively through the next 10 years.

"We see ourselves as a key enabler of a sustainable energy future and are playing our part in the fight against global warming," said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India.

"Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system and we are working on electrified, reliable, and decarbonised operations and products," he said in a statement.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries.

Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centres. (ANI)

