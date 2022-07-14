New Delhi [India] July 14 (ANI/PR Newswire): Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently announced its exclusive collaboration with Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, to elevate its IT and security transformation journey across HMSI's manufacturing plants.

Currently, Kyndryl manages infrastructure services for plant production applications, enterprise and dealer management systems for all the dealers.

Bringing operational efficiency with an agile and improved customer service experience, the company's renewed alliance with Kyndryl will improve infrastructure manageability and uptime through increased automation as well as enhance the company's cybersecurity and resiliency.

Further enhancing HMSI's business applications and IT systems' availability, the new partnership will integrate an on-demand Disaster Recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) set-up for minimal outage and production loss during a crisis impacting HMSI's primary data center.

Speaking on the association, Atsushi Ogata - Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, "At HMSI, we are glad to announce our exclusive technological partnership with Kyndryl India. Their in-depth knowledge of HMSI's business functions pillaring upon complex IT systems is what precisely makes them a trusted advisor for our operations in India. Moving forward, the new synergy will enable us with better business availability and operations predictability while infusing a more agile IT environment that serves our customers and partners better."

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India said, "In an increasingly competitive ecosystem staying ahead of the curve and anticipating business and operational challenges is paramount. Kyndryl's proven expertise in infrastructure management, automation, and cloud transformation, coupled with a deep understanding of HMSI's critical operations allows us to anticipate and structure a resilient and agile framework for the future. We are excited to expand on our collaboration with HMSI as they further unlock the potential of true digital transformation within their India operations."

During a disaster, Kyndryl's Cloud Resiliency Orchestration tool will bring HMSI's primary data center to a fully operational state in a matter of seconds, and its resiliency architecture will span seismic zones for added flexibility to systems during a customer demand surge.

Additionally, Kyndryl will enable automation of HMSI's delivery and IT framework to address process and compliance challenges that come with IT sprawl. This integration will provide a single automated executive dashboard to monitor the ongoing IT infrastructure system, as well as health checks such as patching, backup status and provisioning.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Company, Japan. Since its inception in 2001, HMSI has grown to become India's 2nd largest 2Wheeler company with more than 50 million happy customers across India. HMSI has manufacturing facilities in four locations - Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithalapur (Gujarat). Delighting its customers, HMSI has an extensive network of over 6000 touchpoints with additional support from 280+ Best Deal outlets (in over 200 cities) offering a one-stop solution for pre-owned Honda two-wheelers. For more information, please visit https://www.honda2wheelersindia.com/

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's 90,000+ employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 per cent of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit http://www.kyndryl.com/www.kyndryl.com

