Manchester United are reportedly close to completing the signing of defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. The Red Devils have been in pursuit of the Argentine international and it seems that they have finally gotten their man. If the signing goes through, Martinez is set to be the second player to have joined Manchester United this summer after Tyrell Malacia's arrival from Feyenoord.

Ajax have been said to have accepted an improved bid for Martinez, who was keen on playing in the Premier League. A deal, reportedly around the sum of £46million, have been agreed upon by both clubs. Martinez is thus set for a reunion with former head coach Erik ten Hag, who is the new manager at Manchester United. Arsenal were in the race too, to sign the player but as of now, it seems that Manchester United have won the battle.

Martinez played an important role for Ajax in their Erdedivise title win last season. He was named Player of the season for Ajax and now, he would aim to replicate the same form for Manchester United. The Red Devils got off to a brilliant start to their pre-season campaign as Erik ten Hag's men thrashed archrivals Liverpool 4-0.

