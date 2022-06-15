New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading digital full-stack real estate firm REA India, has been ranked 21st among the 100 'Best companies to work for in India', according to the findings of the annual survey by the Great Place to Work Institute.

The company also ranked among India's best workplaces in the e-commerce category.

REA India, which owns industry's leading digital real estate portals - Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com, has been recognized for building and sustaining a 'high trust, high performance' culture characterized by conviction, pride, and camaraderie.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com, said, "Our employees and customers have always been the twin pillars of our business strategy. We understand that the journey of becoming a preferred digital real estate brand among end-users has to begin with us becoming a preferred employer in the sector. Our 'Talent-First' approach drives our people practices; we ensure that we create differentiated experiences for our people that enables, empowers, and inspires them to create the same for our customers. We are proud to consistently feature in the elite list of top companies, which is testimony to the great workplace culture and unique value proposition we offer to our people."

REA India's people initiatives are a combination of best-in-class benefits and global best practices with an emphasis on offering the best learning and developmental opportunities to support employee growth.

Unique and industry-first initiatives by REA India:

- Early Cheque-In policy that allows people to take a part of their salary every 15 days

- Sponsored annual health check-up for employees and their dependents

- Hybrid work policy giving flexibility to employees in most roles to permanently work remotely

- Counselling and mental healthcare through Employee Well-Being and Assistance Program (EWAP)

Rohit Hasteer, Group CHRO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com, said, "At REA India, we truly believe that our people are our greatest asset. We strive to create a strong and sustainable workplace, positioned to weather any crisis, by building a future-oriented corporate culture that ensures business success and employee satisfaction." He also added that, "Building a more diverse and inclusive workforce, fostering innovation and collaborative teamwork, engaging talent and shaping careers, and up-skilling employees will continue to be our thrust areas. Receiving this award consistently reinforces REA India's belief and strong commitment to its people-first philosophy."

The survey places REA India among an elite group of 25 companies chosen from over 1400+ organizations across 20+ industry sectors that provide employees a fun, challenging and learning environment at work. In its 15th edition this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the top 100 organizations among India's Best Companies to Work For 2022 have been recognized.

These organizations particularly excel in their people practices they have crafted for their employees and proactively act on employee feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

REA India has featured amongst the 100 best companies to work for in the years 2017, 2019, and 2021 as well. Over the years, REA India has striven to build an organization on the fundamentals of trust, transparency and expertise, and it has emerged as one of the most preferred employers in the country.

REA India (previously known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) is a part of REA Group Ltd. of Australia (ASX: REA) ("REA Group"). It is the country's leading full-stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

In December 2020, REA Group acquired a controlling stake in REA India. REA Group, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. It operates Australia's leading residential and commercial property websites, realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au and owns leading portals in Hong Kong (squarefoot.com.hk) and China (myfun.com). REA Group also holds a significant minority shareholding in Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com in the US, and the PropertyGuru Group, operator of leading property sites in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

REA India is the only player in India that offers a full range of services in the real estate space, assisting consumers through their entire home-seeking journey all the way from initial search and discovery to financing to the final step of transaction closure. It offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers, agents and homeowners, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, data and content services, and personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, home loans and post-sales services to consumers for both buying and renting.

REA India has a national presence with 17 offices across India with its corporate office located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India in 2017, Housing.com is India's leading full stack proptech platform for homeowners/home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. The company offers listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces and co-living spaces in India. Backed by strong research and analytics, the company's experts provide comprehensive real estate services that cover advertising and marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalized search, virtual viewing, AR&VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services and post-transaction services to consumers for both buying and renting.

PropTiger.com is among India's leading digital real estate advisory firm, offering a one-stop platform for buying residential real estate. Founded in 2011 with the goal to help people buy their dream homes, PropTiger.com leverages the power of information and the organisation's deep-rooted understanding of the real estate sector to bring simplicity, transparency and trust in the home buying process. PropTiger.com helps home-buyers through the entire home-buying process through a mix of technology-enabled tools as well as on-ground support. The company offers researched information about various localities and properties and provides guidance on matters pertaining to legal paperwork and loan assistance to successfully fulfil a transaction.

Makaan.com was acquired by REA India in May 2015, with a vision to establish a true "marketplace" in real estate. Makaan.com has quickly emerged as the preferred partner for consumers looking to rent, buy or sell a home. Makaan.com offers its online consumers maximum property options and has become one of the largest advertising platforms in online real estate in India.

