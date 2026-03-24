VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24: In a significant development for India's dental healthcare landscape, U.S.-trained dentist Dr. Srikanth Cherukadu has established the American Dental Implants & Smile Clinic in Hyderabad's Financial District (Nanakramguda), introducing globally aligned treatment protocols and advanced clinical infrastructure.

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With over 15 years of clinical experience in the United States, Dr. Srikanth Cherukadu brings internationally benchmarked workflows, precision-driven treatment planning, and a patient-centric care model to India. The facility aims to bridge the gap between global dental standards and local accessibility, offering specialized services in implant dentistry, full-mouth rehabilitation, and digital smile design.

The clinic follows an outcome-driven approach focused on long-term oral health, moving away from high-volume dentistry toward precision, planning, and enhanced patient experience aligned with global best practices.

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A New Benchmark in Dental Safety and Technology

The American Dental Implants & Smile Clinic incorporates a fully digital workflow, representing a shift toward precision-focused and technology-driven dentistry.

A strong emphasis is placed on infection control and patient safety, with protocols aligned to U.S. clinical standards. The facility features medical-grade sterilization systems, structured workflow zoning, and distilled water systems to maintain clinical purity. International disinfection and cross-contamination control measures are implemented across all procedures.

The clinic is equipped with advanced, globally sourced dental technologies, including:

- CBCT Imaging (J. Morita, Japan): High-resolution 3D diagnostics for accurate treatment planning

- VHF Milling Machine (Germany): CAD/CAM-based restorations and prosthetics

- TRIOS Intraoral Scanner: Digital impressions replacing conventional molds

- Osstem K5 Dental Systems (South Korea): Ergonomic systems for improved patient comfort

- Durr Dental Systems (Germany): Medical-grade air compressor and vacuum systems

- Ivoclar & Mihm-Vogt (Germany): Advanced ceramic processing and sintering solutions

The facility also adopts advanced surgical protocols such as PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin), widely used in the United States to enhance healing and treatment outcomes.

These technologies enable a fully integrated digital workflow--from diagnosis to final restoration--ensuring consistency, precision, and operational efficiency.

Addressing a Growing Need in Urban India

As Hyderabad continues to emerge as a global hub for professionals, NRIs, and multinational businesses, demand for internationally aligned healthcare services is increasing.

The clinic is positioned to cater to NRIs seeking reliable treatment in India, professionals in the Financial District, and patients looking for high-quality, long-term dental care solutions.

Social Impact and Advanced Education

In addition to clinical services, the initiative supports community development through association with the Mathrubhumi Seva Foundation, contributing to education and welfare programs for underprivileged and tribal children in rural India.

Efforts are also underway to support advanced dental education through structured training programs and mentorship initiatives. These programs aim to provide Indian dental professionals with exposure to global workflows, modern technologies, and advanced clinical practices, contributing to the overall advancement of dentistry in the country.

Professional Background

The initiative is led by Dr. Srikanth Cherukadu, a Boston University-trained dental professional (DMD) with extensive clinical experience in Texas, USA. His return to India reflects a broader vision to introduce international standards in dentistry while contributing to healthcare development and community welfare.

Clinic Location

American Dental Implants & Smile ClinicFinancial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana

Contact Information

+91 92475 34561 | +91 80090 07911 www.americansmileclinic.com

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