Mumbai, March 24: Vivo is preparing to expand its V70 series in India with the upcoming launch of the Vivo V70 FE, following its recent global debut in Indonesia. Positioned as the successor to the V60e, the "Fan Edition" smartphone is expected to arrive in the Indian market on April 2, 2026, targeting the competitive mid-range segment.

The device has already appeared on a dedicated Amazon India microsite, confirming its online availability. Early reports suggest a starting price point of approximately INR 30,000, factoring in introductory bank discounts, while the standard retail price for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is expected to sit near INR 35,000. Vivo X300 Ultra Battery Details Leaked Ahead of March 30 Launch.

Vivo V70 FE Specifications (Expected)

The headline feature of the Vivo V70 FE is its dual-camera system, led by a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor. This main shooter includes Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and is supported by Vivo’s signature Aura Light ring flash to enhance portrait photography. The primary lens is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, while a 32MP front-facing sensor handles selfies.

Visually, the phone introduces a "Monsoon Blue" variant featuring a glow-in-the-dark back panel. This "Darkness Glow" material appears as a matte blue finish in daylight but reveals luminous patterns in low-light conditions after exposure to light. Other expected colour options for the Indian market include Muse Purple and Titanium Silver.

In a significant upgrade for the V-series, the V70 FE houses a massive 7,000mAh battery. Despite the high capacity, the device maintains a relatively slim profile at approximately 7.6mm. The battery supports 90W wired fast charging, which Vivo claims can provide extensive screen-on time even under heavy usage.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, built on a 4nm process. It will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is promised to receive up to six years of security updates. The device also carries top-tier IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering protection against high-pressure water jets and dust.

The Vivo V70 FE features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 10-bit colours and can reach a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, ensuring visibility in direct sunlight. Additional hardware features include an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, and dual-SIM 5G connectivity. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

This launch marks the first time Vivo has introduced a "Fan Edition" model within its V-series lineup in India. By combining flagship-level camera resolution with an exceptionally large battery, Vivo aims to compete directly with other high-performance mid-range devices scheduled for release this quarter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).