Mumbai, March 24: Ram Navami, also known as Shri Ram Janmotsav, is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals celebrated with immense devotion across India. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is revered as the embodiment of truth, righteousness, and virtue.

In 2026, Ram Navami will be observed on Thursday, March 26. According to the Hindu calendar, the Navami Tithi begins at 11:48 AM on March 26 and ends at 10:06 AM on Friday, March 27. The most auspicious time for Puja, known as the Madhyahna Muhurat, falls between 11:11 AM and 1:39 PM, with the exact Madhyahna moment at 12:25 PM, considered ideal for performing rituals. When Is Ram Navami 2026? Check Date, Muhurat and Puja Timings.

Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day (Navami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra and coincides with the final day of Chaitra Navratri. Devotees observe fasts, visit temples, chant mantras, and organise Ram Katha and bhajans to honour Lord Ram.

The festival holds deep spiritual significance as it symbolises the victory of good over evil. Lord Ram, often referred to as Maryada Purushottam, represents the ideal human being who upholds dharma, duty, and moral values. Worshipping Lord Ram on this day is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to devotees’ lives. Bank Holidays March 23-29: Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Days Next Week; Check Details.

Ram Navami is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, especially in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. Temples host special pujas, havans, recitations of the Ramayana, and night-long jagratas. Devotees also worship Goddess Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman, making the occasion spiritually enriching and culturally vibrant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).