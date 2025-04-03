VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 3: The Women Coach & Counsellor Awards (WCCA) made a remarkable debut in Hyderabad, following the overwhelming response and grand success of its inaugural edition in Gurgaon. This inspiring event continued its mission of celebrating women who are transforming lives through coaching and counseling. Hyderabad welcomed WCCA with open arms, making it a truly memorable occasion.

The evening was graced by RSV Badrinath, Retd. DCP - Hyderabad, as the Chief Guest, who honored the platform with his presence and support. Alongside him, a distinguished lineup of esteemed guests added brilliance to the event, Rina Hindocha, a renowned Yoga Coach celebrated for empowering women and transforming lives; Sucheta Pal, Maternal Fitness Expert and Rashtrapati Awardee; Anupama Dalmia, Karamveer Chakra Platinum Awardee, award-winning blogger, author, and entrepreneur; and Dr. Sangeetha Kosuru, a psychologist and mental wellness coach.

Several special guests attended, including TL Rao, Associate Vice President at Ramoji City; Amit Kumar Chaudhury, General Manager - Corporate Relations at AIG Hospitals; and Krishna Yedula, Vice President & Head-Facilities & Sustainability, Pan India, Virtusa Consulting Services Pvt Ltd, as well as Co-Chair-Telangana & AP, Southern Regional Council - Sustainability & CSR, ASSOCHAM, and Former Secretary General - Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC).

In addition, accomplished women coaches such as Payal Jain, Nupur Aggarwal, and Jaylakshmi Narayanan were present, representing the excellence and dedication of the coaching and counseling community. These remarkable women, along with other prestigious awardees and expert coaches, embodied the spirit of WCCA -- a true celebration of excellence, impact, and dedication in their field. Each honoree stood as a beacon of empowerment, sharing stories of resilience and transformation that inspired others to pursue positive change.

T.L. Rao, Associate VP at Ramoji City, praises WCCA as a commendable initiative recognizing women coaches. Retd. DCP Hyderabad, R.S.V. Badrinath, calls it a proud effort, expressing gratitude to founder Geetika Batraa, whom he hails as the "Iron Lady of Gurgaon."

Krishna Yedula highlights the much-needed recognition, applauding the team. Amit Kumar Chaudhary, GM - Corporate Relations at AIG Hospitals, emphasizes the honor of celebrating women coaches and counselors in the service industry.

The vision behind WCCA was driven by Geetika Batraa, Director of Gold Fish PR & Communications and Founder of WCCA, who aspired to elevate this platform into a global recognition movement for women coaches. Batraa's unwavering commitment to maintaining the integrity of the awards, ensuring it remained a beacon of genuine recognition rather than an award-selling model, stood as a testament to her passion for celebrating authentic achievement. WCCA's success was further supported by its generous gifting partners, Aadiva and Paisley.

As WCCA continued to grow, its mission remained clear: to connect with women coaches across India and, soon, the globe, honoring their invaluable impact and creating a network of support and inspiration. With more cities lined up, the journey had only just begun. The success of this Hyderabad chapter reaffirmed WCCA's role in shining a spotlight on the women shaping lives, one coaching session at a time.

