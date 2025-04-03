Jamshedpur FC are slated to go up against Mohun Bahan Super Giant in the first leg of their ISL 2024-25 semi-final. Khalid Jamil and his men will be brimming with confidence heading into this match, after having beaten NorthEast United to secure a spot in the last four. However, they face a stern test against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a side which won the ISL shield for a second year running and have looked the best of all teams competing this season. Home advantage is something that Jamshedpur FC will count on as they hope to gain a lead in the first leg before the caravan moves to Kolkata for the second leg, which will be played on April 7. ISL 2024–25: Bengaluru FC Gain Upper Hand in Semi-Final With Commanding 2–0 First-Leg Win Over FC Goa.

The Red Miners have not had a good time against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL, with the last encounter between these two teams resulting in a 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have an advantage when it comes to head-to-head record against Jamshedpur FC, winning five out of 10 times they have faced each other in the ISL. While two games have ended in draws, Jamshedpur FC have three wins to their name. ISL 2024–25: Manolo Marquez Calls for Passionate Support As FC Goa Aims for Semi-Final Comeback Against Bengaluru FC.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Semi-Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Jamshedpur FC will square off against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2024-25 on Thursday, April 3. The Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match is set to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Semi-Final Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, JioStar has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa semi-final match live telecast on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus TV (Malayalam commentary) channels. Check Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant live streaming options below.

How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. OneFootball will also provide live streaming viewing option of the ISL 2024-25 internationally. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be expected to come out on top in the first leg of this semi-final clash.

