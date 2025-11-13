Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Seoul [South Korea], November 13 (ANI): Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. are set to achieve a major milestone this year, with their combined global hybrid car sales projected to cross one million units for the first time, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

Citing industry data released on Wednesday, the report stated that Hyundai and Kia sold a total of 831,933 hybrid vehicles worldwide in the first three quarters of 2025, marking a 27.2 per cent rise from 654,067 units during the same period last year. At this pace, their full-year sales are expected to exceed 1.1 million units, signaling a clear shift in consumer demand toward hybrid models.

Also Read | 'Committed to Ensuring a Healthy and Fit India': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Health Workers As Country Achieves Sharpest Drop in TB Cases Globally.

Among their most popular vehicles were the Tucson Hybrid with 132,991 units sold, followed by the Sportage Hybrid at 120,054 units and the Santa Fe Hybrid at 95,168 units. The steady demand for mid-size SUVs has been a key driver of growth, particularly in markets such as the United States and Europe, where hybrids are rapidly replacing traditional internal combustion engine models.

Reduced EV subsidies, possible U.S. tariffs, and rising battery costs have made the hybrid segment more attractive for both carmakers and consumers. Although hybrids cost between 3 million won (approximately USD 2,042) and 5 million won more than gasoline-powered cars, they yield better profit margins and face less hesitation from buyers.

Also Read | Faridabad Terror Module Case: J&K Police Approaches Interpol for Red Corner Notice Against Kashmiri Doctor.

In South Korea, Hyundai's new Palisade Hybrid, launched in April, has already outperformed its gasoline counterpart. Data from the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association showed 26,930 Palisade Hybrid units sold through September, compared to 18,005 gasoline models. This reflects a broader shift among Korean consumers toward fuel-efficient options.

In the U.S., one of Hyundai's key global markets, the momentum is even stronger. The demand for hybrids surged after federal EV subsidies of up to USD 7,500 were phased out in October. In response, Hyundai launched the Palisade Hybrid in the U.S. market in September and ramped up local production of the Santa Fe Hybrid at its Alabama plant. Meanwhile, the company paused production of the Genesis GV70 EV model to reallocate resources to hybrid manufacturing.

Between January and September, Hyundai produced 62,000 units of the Santa Fe Hybrid in the U.S., an increase of more than 140 per cent from a year earlier. "With EVs still facing high prices and inadequate charging infrastructure, hybrids have become the most practical choice for many U.S. consumers," the report quoted an industry official. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)