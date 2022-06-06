Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): IIDE, an ed-tech institute specializing in digital marketing training, has announced scholarships worth Rs2.5 crores to enable students in kick-starting their careers and becoming a part of the digital industry.

The minimum scholarship amount is Rs5,000 and the maximum is Rs80,000. Although the scholarship is eligible for all courses at IIDE, the grant will vary depending on the course students choose.

The institute aims at allocating scholarship seats for their advanced online certification course (4 months) and the MBA-level PG Program (11 months). In order to grant scholarships to deserving candidates, the institute follows a strict merit-based screening procedure to determine a student's knack for digital marketing.

The first step would be to choose one of their courses based on the learner's requirement and apply for it. After completing the admissions process, the students must take the scholarship eligibility test. Once the students take the test, a final interview round is conducted with their senior admissions counsellors. Based on the test and the interview, the scholarship waiver amount will be decided.

Talking a little more about this initiative, Karan Shah, Founder & CEO of IIDE said, "I started this institute with an aim to reduce the skill gap between the demand for digital skills and the talent that young people possess. These scholarships will help dedicated learners fulfill their aspirations without money being a hindrance."

Established in 2016, IIDE - Indian Institute of Digital Education has grown to become one of the most reputed digital marketing institutes.

All the programs are customized to suit the different needs of learners and are crafted to support their career goals in the digital marketing industry. The advanced course follows a hybrid learning model with a unique 3 teacher method whereas the MBA-Level Program is a full-time exhaustive course with guaranteed placements.

They have successfully shaped the careers of more than 2,35,000 learners through online, live, and offline mediums.

Website: www.iide.co Email: connect@iide.coPhone: +91 96199 58615Instagram: www.instagram.com/iideonline/

