Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12: The Design Village (TDV), a universal design school with campuses in India and Italy, globally known for its innovative approach to design education, has been conferred with the prestigious IIRF Education Impact Award 2026 for Transforming Indian Design Education.

This recognition by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) celebrates TDV's pioneering role in redefining the landscape of design learning in India, combining global exposure with local relevance and a strong focus on design for impact.

Over a decade of its existence, The Design Village has become synonymous with nurturing creative thinkers who are not only skilled designers but also responsible changemakers. TDV's multidisciplinary curriculum, international collaborations, and emphasis on innovation for impact have positioned TDV as a leader in contemporary design education.

Expressing his delight on receiving the honour, Sagar Gupta, Director (Growth) at The Design Village, said, "We are deeply honoured to receive the IIRF Education Impact Award 2026. This recognition reaffirms our belief that TDV's educational philosophy has the power to transform the Indian design education landscape. With this encouragement, we are even more committed to empowering our students to become professionals who use design as a force for positive change."

The IIRF Education Impact Award highlights The Design Village's unique educational model that bridges the gap between academia and industry, while fostering a forward-thinking pedagogy. As the nation embraces the creative economy, The Design Village stands at the forefront, inspiring the next generation of designers to innovate, responsibly and impactfully.

