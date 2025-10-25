PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 25: India's digital classifieds sector is witnessing a major transformation with the launch of IND Classifieds, an AI-integrated, fraud-resistant platform founded by Kakumanu Ravi Chandra (Founder & Technology Innovator) and co-founded by Bollineni V. Narendra (Business Analyst & Network Expansion Expert with Global Expertise). After its successful pilot phase in Vijayawada, IND Classifieds has now launched in Bangalore, marking the first phase of its nationwide rollout.

At a time when fake listings, duplicate ads, and fraudulent sellers have eroded user confidence in online marketplaces, IND Classifieds is emerging as a trustworthy alternative. Designed with AI-driven fraud detection, real-time verification, and intelligent ad matchmaking, the platform ensures that users connect with genuine buyers, sellers, and service providers.

"The innovative technology we are building into IND Classifieds is designed to change how people perceive online marketplaces in India. It's not just about posting ads -- it's about creating trust, speed, and safety in every transaction," said Kakumanu Ravi Chandra, Founder and Technology Innovator.

The AI technology at the core of IND Classifieds helps eliminate duplicate postings, irrelevant results, and misleading content. Listings are screened using machine learning models that analyze user behavior patterns, detect anomalies, and flag potential fraud in real time. Verified moderators further cross-check suspicious ads before they go live, ensuring a hybrid model of technology plus human oversight.

Beyond traditional classifieds, IND Classifieds has set its sights on building a robust B2B (Business-to-Business) ecosystem. The platform aims to become a vital bridge between small and medium enterprises (SMEs), startups, manufacturers, and distributors who seek credible digital visibility and genuine connections.

"We see tremendous potential in the B2B segment," said Bollineni V. Narendra, Co-Founder and Business Analyst. "Thousands of businesses in India are still struggling to find reliable partners, vendors, and buyers online. By using our AI-powered verification and categorisation system, we will make it easier for businesses to connect safely, expand networks, and grow without fear of fraudulent activity."

Through its B2B-focused features, IND Classifieds will enable businesses to post verified product and service listings, showcase portfolios, and connect directly with other businesses based on location, need, and category. For example, a manufacturer in Peenya Industrial Area, Bangalore, can instantly connect with verified distributors or wholesalers across the city. These secure, AI-enabled B2B listings are expected to be a key differentiator for the platform in India's growing digital economy.

Bangalore has been chosen as the launch city because of its tech-savvy population, diverse entrepreneurial community, and readiness to adopt innovative solutions. The city serves as the ideal testing ground for refining IND Classifieds' operational model before expanding to Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai in the upcoming phases.

Ravi Chandra, who has over a decade of experience in business management, mobile technology, and digital solutions, is the driving force behind the innovation framework. His vision is to make IND Classifieds a scalable, financially sustainable, and technologically advanced ecosystem that grows with user needs. Meanwhile, Narendra, leveraging his global business analysis experience, is shaping the company's market expansion strategy and long-term B2B partnerships.

IND Classifieds' approach to fighting digital fraud doesn't stop with AI detection. The company encourages community participation -- allowing users to report suspicious listings, rate verified sellers, and share feedback that contributes to collective safety. The platform also provides Verified Seller Badges, an internal review system, and 24x7 customer support to ensure fast resolution of any fraudulent or duplicate listings.

As the Indian market deepens its digital reach into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the demand for a safe, reliable, and verified digital marketplace is only growing stronger. Experts believe that IND Classifieds' blend of artificial intelligence, human validation, and community engagement could reset industry standards for digital trust.

By integrating AI innovation, B2B solutions, and user-first design, IND Classifieds aims to become more than just another classifieds app -- it aspires to be a complete business ecosystem that empowers individuals, startups, and enterprises alike. The platform envisions connecting millions of verified users and businesses across India, ensuring every digital transaction is fast, safe, and authentic.

"Our mission is simple -- to make online classifieds safer for everyone and to create real business opportunities across India, from individuals to enterprises," said Ravi Chandra. "We are here to build trust, transparency, and transformation."

With its launch in Bangalore, IND Classifieds has officially set the stage for a new era of verified classifieds, blending cutting-edge technology with human integrity -- and paving the way for a more connected, credible, and commerce-driven India.

