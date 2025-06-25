Credlix announces the launch of its India-Mexico Connect service at the IndMex Chamber

New Delhi [India], June 25: Credlix, a global fintech platform for cross-border supply chain financing, has announced the launch of its India-Mexico Connect service. This new offering enables Mexican buyers to source industrial products directly from Indian manufacturers via the deep B2B network of Moglix--Credlix's parent company--while accessing seamless, collateral-free trade financing.

This marks the first time an Indian B2B startup is introducing such a service in Mexico, strengthening collaboration between Mexican importers and Indian exporters, and accelerating supply chain diversification for Mexican businesses.

The service was formally introduced at the IndMex Chamber event hosted by the Embassy of India in Mexico on Thursday, June 19, in the presence of H.E. Pankaj Sharma, Ambassador of India to Mexico. Organized by the Trade and Commerce Council of India and Mexico (IndMex), the event convened key stakeholders from business, trade, and diplomacy to foster stronger bilateral ties.

"With the launch of India Sourcing for Mexico, we are enabling a new chapter in India-LATAM trade," said Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO of Moglix and Credlix. "As Mexico grows as a nearshoring hub and India expands its manufacturing base, this initiative bridges both supply and capital gaps, creating stronger global value chains."

Ambassador Dr. Pankaj Sharma, along with Daniel Becker Feldman, CEO of Banca Mifel, emphasized the shift from diplomatic goodwill to concrete business outcomes. Dr. Sharma reiterated the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of enabling tangible economic engagement.

Becker Feldman highlighted Mexico's untapped potential in digital finance, noting that "over half of Mexican transactions remain cash-based," and praised India's digital payments infrastructure as a model Banca Mifel already leverages.

Through India-Mexico Connect, Mexican buyers can access a wide range of industrial products--including automotive components, engineering goods, chemicals, bulk packaging, textiles, and electronics--from over 20,000 Indian suppliers in the Moglix network. Backed by Credlix's invoice-based export financing, these imports are eligible for up to 90% working capital at the time of shipment, all without collateral.

The platform addresses long-standing challenges such as payment security, sourcing complexity, and limited access to trade finance. By integrating procurement and financing into a digital-first platform, it delivers a frictionless cross-border trade experience.

Aligned with global trends such as China+1 diversification, nearshoring, and Indo-Pacific economic cooperation, this initiative aims to rapidly grow the relatively smaller USD 11 billion trade between India and Mexico, which stands in sharp contrast to Mexico's USD 120 billion trade with China. India-Mexico Connect positions India as a reliable sourcing partner and Credlix as the financial backbone of this evolving trade corridor.

Credlix is a global supply chain financing platform that enables SMEs to access fast, collateral-free working capital. With operations across India, the United States, Mexico, and the UAE, Credlix helps businesses scale sustainably and thrive in global markets.

