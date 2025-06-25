Is ‘Squid Game 3’ Releasing on June 27? Recap, Cast and Release Date – Everything You Need To Know About the Final Season of Lee Jung-jae’s Hit Survival Thriller Series

One of Netflix's most successful shows of all time, Squid Game, is all set to make a grand return with its final season soon. The South Korean survival thriller, starring Lee Jung-jae, is inspired by director Hwang Dong-hyuk's own economic struggles and the class divide in South Korea. The second season of Squid Game was released in December 2024 but failed to impress fans as much as the first. Despite this, excitement around Squid Game 3 remains high. As we inch closer to the epic finale of this blockbuster series, here’s everything you need to know about Squid Game 3 from cast and plot to its expected release date. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Trailer: Player 456’s Final Showdown Begins With Deadlier Games and Desperate Contestants (Watch Video).

‘Squid Game’ Recap Before Season 3 Arrives

Squid Game follows the story of 456 desperate individuals, all facing financial hardships, who participate in a high-stakes game by risking their lives for a chance to win a massive cash prize. However, the twist is that there will only be one winner, and everyone else is killed through various deadly competitions hosted by the organisers. After surviving the horrors and winning the game in Season 1, our protagonist Lee Gi-hun, aka Player 456 (played by Lee Jung-jae), re-enters the game with the intention to stop it once and for all.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Squid Game 3’:

While Season 2 of Squid Game was nowhere near as impactful as the inaugural season, it still had its fair share of thrills, with several nail-biting and emotional moments. Lee Gi-hun re-enters the show and acts as a guide to the other participants, helping reduce casualties until they manage to stage a rebellion. He nearly succeeds in reaching the control room where the Front Man (played by Hwang In-ho) operates, only to be overpowered by the other masked men. This instantly raises the question: What’s in store for us in Squid Game 3?

The trailer of Squid Game 3 hinted at an even more twisted tale, with Lee Gi-hun still trying to put an end to the horrors. However, as seen in the trailer, his efforts seem to be leading nowhere. We also catch a glimpse of the Front Man unmasking himself in front of Gi-hun and asking, “Player 456, do you still have faith in people?”—but Gi-hun’s reaction to the question is left unrevealed.

‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Cast

The survivors of Season 2's mayhem will return to the deadly arena for the final games. The cast of Squid Game 3 includes -

Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun

Kang Ha-Neul as Dae-Ho

Kang Ae-Shim as Geum-Ja

Yang Dong-Geun as Yong-Sik

Park Sung-Hoon as Hyun-Ju

Chae Kook-Hee as Seon Nyeo

Im Si-Wan as Myung-Gi

Shim Eun-Kyung as Jun-Hee

Lee Byung-hun as Front Man

‘Squid Game 3’ Release Date

The much-anticipated Season 3 of Lee Jung-jae's Squid Game will arrive on Netflix on June 27, 2025. All six episodes of the final season of the hit series will be available for streaming. Brace yourself for another thrilling round of nail-biting, life-risking games that will uncover even more dark secrets about the VIP guests and the organisers. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Trailer: Player 456 Has Showdown With Front Man in Final Season of Series (Watch Video).

‘Every Game Must Come to an End’

Every game must come to an end. Squid Game. The final season. June 27. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/KJlceOOKnW — Squid Game (@squidgame) June 1, 2025

Are you excited for the finale season of Squid Game?

Fact check

Claim : 'Squid Game 3' arrives on Netflix on June 27, 2025.

