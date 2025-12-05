PNN

New Delhi [India], December 5: India's transport sector is entering a decisive new chapter with the release of Charging Ahead: Global Insights and India's Roadmap for Electric Road Systems (ERS)--a landmark futures report developed by the ITS India Forum in collaboration with the OMI Foundation, NATRAX, NHEV, global researchers, and industry partners.

At a time when the country is racing toward Viksit Bharat@2047, ERS emerges as a high-impact solution that can reshape freight movement, public transport, and national energy resilience. Unlike conventional EV pathways that rely on oversized batteries and extensive static charging networks, Electric Road Systems allow vehicles to charge while in motion--delivering unprecedented gains in efficiency, cost reduction, and sustainability.

Drawing insights from ten international pilots across Europe, the US, Israel, Japan, Korea, UAE, and Australia, the report presents a clear case for why India cannot afford to overlook ERS. Dynamic charging can reduce logistics costs by 5-7%, cut battery size requirements by nearly 50%, and improve energy efficiency by up to 10% compared to traditional BEVs. For a country where 70% of freight runs on diesel trucks, ERS has the potential to align electric trucks with diesel on payload, range, and uptime--without placing new strain on the grid.

The report highlights India's strategic opportunity: ERS can lower national dependence on imported oil and critical minerals, accelerate renewable energy integration, and strengthen domestic manufacturing. As global supply chains shift and countries seek resilient, technology-sovereign ecosystems, ERS offers India a chance to lead rather than follow.

The recommendations within Charging Ahead define a pragmatic yet ambitious pathway--technology-neutral pilots across urban logistics routes, high-density freight corridors, and controlled test environments such as NATRAX. The report emphasises strong PPP models, simplified regulatory pathways, structured grid integration, and standardisation frameworks that can help India validate ERS at scale. It also calls for India-specific testing of safety, EMI standards, vehicle retrofit models, and operational performance under local climatic and traffic conditions.

What sets this roadmap apart is its systems-level thinking. ERS is not positioned merely as a charging innovation but as a national infrastructure opportunity--linking transport, energy, digital systems, and industrial policy. Integrated with Bharatmala, PM Gati Shakti, and Smart Cities, ERS can catalyse a future where roads become intelligent corridors powered by clean, continuous, and reliable energy.

With coordinated action, India has the knowledge, industrial capacity, and policy alignment to build the world's most advanced dynamic electric mobility ecosystem. Charging Ahead lays the groundwork. The next step is collective execution--pilots that deliver evidence, partnerships that bring investment, and policy frameworks that scale impact nationwide.

India now stands ready not just to adopt Electric Road Systems, but to define the global standards for them.

