New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/SRV): Mari State University, one of the top-ranked universities in Russia, has been an epitome of par excellence in medical education for almost half a century. The university has always been at the forefront in bringing up new, innovative technologies and facilities for the benefit of its students. The credit for these advancements and breakthroughs at Mari State University goes to the young and dynamic Rector of the university, Prof. Shevetsov Mikhail N. His passion and dedication to making the university one of the most reputed, trusted, and affordable medical and research centers have made Mari State University what it is today - Best university for Indian students to study MBBS. Whether overseeing university state-of-the-art infrastructure, hostel facilities, or the safety concerns of the students, the Rector is a symbol of conscientiousness.

Recently, Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N. visited India to lead the university delegation to join a series of events at the Russian House in New Delhi. The objectives of his visit are multifaceted, from the Second Edition of the Russian Education Fair 2022 to signing various cooperation agreements with reputed organizations to strengthen and promote Russian education in India. Rus Education, the exclusive admission partners of Mari State University, facilitated a number of events where the university was able to not only showcase its programs, but also conclude agreements with Indian stakeholders to provide better opportunities for Indian students for studying MBBS in Russia.

Mari State University never fails to amaze medical aspirants worldwide not just by its facilities and quality medical education but also by announcing special initiatives for aspiring doctors from time to time. Last month, the university announced plans to accommodate 5,000 Indian medical students who have returned from Ukraine in distress to help them continue their disrupted MBBS studies at Mari State University. The efforts of the Rector to come forward and support distraught Indian MBBS students from Ukraine universities are worth applaudable when there is no scope for them to resume their medical education in India.

Russian Education Fair 2022 Second Edition

Mari State University came to India to be a valuable part of the Second Edition of the Russian Education Fair 2022 on Tuesday, 13th September 2022, organized jointly by Rus Education and Russian House in New Delhi. The Rector attended the queries and doubts of students and parents at the event and offered direct MBBS admission to eligible Indian students. Moreover, he resolved the doubts of Ukraine returned Indian students about their admissions to Mari State University, and reassured them to take necessary steps to offer them a positive and thriving environment where they learn, grow, and move toward a brighter career.

During a press meet organized on the sidelines of the Russian Education Fair, the Rector declared to offer good quality medical education to transfer students from Ukraine at discounted MBBS fees. Furthermore, this category of Indian students from Ukraine at the university will get customized educational plans and special arrangements to help them cover their missed classes or exams in Ukraine to save them from losing another valuable year.

Cooperation Agreement Between Mari State University And Russian House, New Delhi

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Mari State University signed a cooperation agreement with the Russian House in New Delhi to facilitate admissions of Indian students in the MBBS courses of the university and promote Russian education among Indian medical aspirants. The remarkable agreement was signed by Prof. Shevetsov Mikhail N., Rector of Mari State University, and Oleg Osipov, Director of the Russian House in New Delhi and the Representative Office of Rossotrudnichestvo in India.

After signing the agreement, the Rector assured to provide the best facilities, a positive learning environment for growth, and top-quality medical education to Indian students dreaming of becoming successful doctors and trusting Mari State University for their medical careers.

Cooperation Agreement Between Mari State University and Santosh Medical College

The Rector joined a Round Table Conference organized at the Russian House in New Delhi by Rus Education, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that witnessed the warm gathering of the delegates of top Russian universities and several Indian medical institutions to discuss student exchange programs and build professional relationships. During the event, Prof. Shevetsov Mikhail N. signed a cooperation agreement with Santosh Medical College to formulate better student exchange programs for the overall holistic development of their students to help them become good doctors.

Sharda University Visit To Discuss Collaborations

The Rector of Mari State University visited Sharda University along with the staff of Rus Education, Air Marshal (Dr) Pawan Kapoor (Vice Chairman), Dr Dinesh Singla (Director), and Oleg Osipov, Director of Russian House in New Delhi. The reason for the visit was to discuss associations in the field of education, including medical education, engineering, technology, humanities, and information technologies. During the meeting, the deployment of Indian students of Mari State University at Sharda University for summer internship/observership for the university during summer vacations. The rector also interacted with students to understand the education system and scope of extracurricular activities present in the university.

A Moment of Appreciation of Collaboration

On September 15, 2022, the Rector celebrated the years of the university's collaboration with Rus Education and presented a Certificate of Appreciation, expressing his gratitude for their valuable services. Rus Education has been an exclusive admission partner of Mari State University and a significant contributor to the admissions of 1100 students studying MBBS in the medical institution.

In a nutshell, the visit of the respected Prof. Shevetsov Mikhail N. to India majorly focussed on promoting Russian medical education among Indian students and educational institutions. The aim was to build a better future for the students currently studying at the university and also soon-to-be medical graduates who will be back in their home country to appear for the FMGE 2022 exam.

Indian medical aspirants who missed the opportunity of meeting Prof. Shevetsov Mikhail N. during his India visit still have a chance to study MBBS at Mari State University. The admissions for the September 2022 intake are going on, and the interested candidates can contact Rus Education to get direct admission to the university by calling on the student helpline number - 1800-833-3338.

