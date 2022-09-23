India and Australia face off against each other in the second T20I game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Associations Stadium in Nagpur on September 23, 2022 (Friday) as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs Australia but will IND vs AUS 1st T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2022, Nagpur Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Australia got the better of India in a high-scoring opening game of the series and will be looking to do the same this time around, Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be disappointed with their bowling display and will be looking to improve on their performance. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Tickets: Fans Stand in Queue For More Than 24 Hours to Buy India vs Australia Hyderabad T20 Match Tickets Offline (Watch Video).

Is IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

