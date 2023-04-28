New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/SRV): 1 Click Capital, India's first Fintech to deal in Payroll Financing has now spread its wings across all 4 major metropolitan cities in India: Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bangalore & Pune. Starting with its base in Mumbai city it slowly gained major clients in other big cities in the country.

Founded by Sachin Malik in 2021, 1 Click Capital powered by CHP Finance Pvt. Limited became the first NBFC in the lending sector to provide unsecured payroll financing in a country where the lending market is a whopping 1 Lakh crore market. The idea for 1 Click Capital came from a desire to shake up the financial sector by rethinking the conventional wisdom surrounding payroll financing in the country.

What is Payroll Financing?

Payroll finance is an innovative product helping businesses with a line of credit to fulfill their payroll obligations. It is a type of lending service through which businesses can get capital to pay their employee's salaries on time each time.

1 Click Payroll Financing came at the perfect time when the country was still dealing with the aftermath of a pandemic at the start of 2021. The need for employers to pay timely salaries to their employees was at an all-time high as cash flow was extremely unstable. Many established companies along with new startups were struggling to process payrolls on time. Many companies went out of business because they couldn't afford to keep paying their employees, and many others had to lay off staff.

Payroll financing was the answer to stabilize cash flow while running timely payrolls. Companies from all major cities have experienced a quick turnaround when approached for payroll financing as 1 Click Capital claims 48 hours turnaround for disbursals. Their policy includes zero registration fees and a low-cost ROI. 1 Click Capitals boasts itself of being a 360-degree digital service where the clients no matter where they are in the country can get an unsecured payroll loan online without ever having to visit the office physically. All the process is done digitally in a secure manner. Many clients like the fact that they had to put in minimum documentation, unlike other traditional loans.

Companies who have benefited from 1 Click Payroll Financing have noticed a change in employee morale as now they can pay their employees on time, in turn also increasing their productivity. This has also led to employee retention where once tensions were high as employee attrition was a common problem.

Sachin Malik feels proud of launching a company that not only breaks new ground but also plays a part in helping companies retain their employees and succeed in their journeys.

Keeping this in mind, 1 Click Capital is now launching a new product keeping the Indian Shopkeeper in mind, where shopkeepers can benefit from this scheme and improve their working capital enabling them to overcome their cash flow shortage. Shopkeeper Financing is a new and innovative idea to help everyday shopkeepers with their finances. 1 Click Capital aims to cover more cities in the coming future eventually going global.

