Mumbai, April 28: The Church of England indicated that it encourages diversity in interpersonal relationships and believes that single persons should be treated equally with couples and families in a significant report. According to The Guardian, the report that was released claimed that since Jesus was a ‘single man’, the church should not regard (singleness) as less than living in a couple relationship.

We have a unique chance to envision a multicultural society where all families and loving relationships are valued and developed, fostering the stability necessary for each of us to thrive in a range of family configurations, including being single, the report stated. Church of England Votes in Favour To Offer Blessings to Same-Sex Couples.

The 236-page study named ‘Love Matters’, which was released on Wednesday, is the outcome of a two-year commission that examined marriages and families at the request of the archbishops of Canterbury and York. According to the news source, it was the third commission in a series whose first two topics were housing and social care.

The church's appeal to ‘honour’ singleness represents another break from its long-standing support of heterosexual marriage, preferably with children. The C of E has permitted in-church remarriage for divorced people for more than 20 years. This year, it also decided to bless same-sex couples who have been married in civil ceremonies but to refrain from allowing same-sex marriages in churches.

The research went on to say that we must value families in all of their diversity and fulfil their fundamental needs by putting their welfare at the forefront of governmental policy-making and communal life, including religious institutions.

Support connections throughout life, making sure everyone is able to form and sustain loving, caring relationships, effectively handle conflict, and encourage the flourishing of individuals and families, it said. Pope Francis Says Gay People Should Not Become Catholic Priests in New Book.

Recognising the importance of loving relationships for everyone, respect singleness and single-person families. Create a society that is kinder, fairer, and more forgiving by eradicating prejudice, conflict, and extreme inequality for the benefit of each and every family and home, it added.

