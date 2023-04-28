In match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Delhi Capitals (GT) square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR) in a reverse fixture at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium in Delhi on April 29, 2023, Saturday. The first meeting between the two sides at this year’s IPL ended in a victory for Delhi. However, in the upcoming match between Delhi and Hyderabd, we may or may not get to see a new team emerge victorious. Coming to the match preview for both teams, let us look how the two teams fare before the match gets underway. Litton Das Returns Home for Family Emergency; KKR Wicketkeeper-Batter To Be Unavailable for Remainder of IPL 2023.

Delhi are struggling at this year’s IPL, the David Warner-led team managed to register only two wins out of the seven games that they played and thus is lying in the last place – 10th in the points table with four points. After struggling to secure their first win of the season, Delhi finally managed to put an end to their losing streak and secure their second straight win of the tournament. Despite losing so many games, there is still a glimmer of chance of them reaching the playoffs of IPL provided they play to their potential.

On the other hand, Hyderabad are also not doing that good either, the Aiden Markram-led team is sitting in the ninth spot with four points after gaining victories in two games. The team recently dealt a major blow when their star all-rounder, Washington Sundar was ruled out the competition after sustaining an injury. Despite having a plethora of batters and bowlers, both teams have struggled so far in the competition. SRH’s newly appointed captain, Aiden Markram keeps on changing his playing XI in every game and that makes difficult to play a balanced team. With both the teams struggling, it gets difficult to assess who is going to come out on top when the two sides meet each other. IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Lauds RR Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Match-Winning Knock Against CSK.

DC vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Delhi and Hyderabad have played against each other 22 times with both winning on 11 occasions.

DC vs SRH Match Number 40 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

David Warner (DC)

Mitchell Marsh (DC)

Mayank Agarwal (SRH)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

DC vs SRH Match Number 40 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The DC vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, in Delhi, on April 29 (Saturday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

DC vs SRH Match Number 40 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the DC vs SRH Match Number 40 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the DC vs SRH Match Number 40 in India. MS Dhoni Angry! 'Captain Cool' Turns 'Captain Hot' As CSK Captain Loses Cool During IPL 2023 Match Against RR, Fans React.

DC vs SRH Match Number 40 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), M Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Philip Salt (wk), Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel

