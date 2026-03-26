PRNewswire

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 26: Indonesia's fintech lending (P2P lending) industry continues to demonstrate strong growth. Data from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) shows that outstanding loans from fintech lending reached IDR 98.54 trillion as of January 2026, growing 25.52% year-on-year.

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Amid this growth, fintech players are increasingly strengthening their business fundamentals, including risk management and credit quality. PT JULO Teknologi Finansial (JULO) outlines several strategies to support sustainable growth in 2026.

"We see significant room for growth in this industry. However, going forward, credit quality will be a key factor. That is why we continue to enhance our underwriting processes to establish more targeted and sustainable lending," said Harri Suhendra, President Director of JULO.

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As of January 2026, JULO recorded a 90-day repayment success rate (TKB90) of 99%, reflecting stable credit quality amid increasing loan disbursement. The company also consistently fulfills its reporting obligations to the Financial Information Service System (SLIK) as part of its commitment to transparency and good governance.

JULO continues to expand its reach across Indonesia. As of 2025, the JULO application has been downloaded more than 25 million times on the Google Play Store and App Store.

In line with this growth, JULO continues to strengthen its financial literacy programs while introducing various initiatives to encourage responsible credit usage. Through this approach, the company maintains a balance between growth and credit quality, while supporting the development of a healthy and responsible digital financing ecosystem in Indonesia.

Andri S., a long-time JULO user since 2020, shared his experience in using financing to improve his quality of life. "I signed up for JULO when I was starting a small business. I used the credit limit to find clothing suppliers, purchase a domain, and develop product packaging. Within about six months, my business grew. Now I have a small office and have started exporting overseas," he said.

As a homegrown digital credit platform licensed and supervised by OJK, JULO has been trusted by more than 3.29 million users across Indonesia, from Aceh to Papua, with over 25% of loan disbursements distributed outside Java. To date, the company has disbursed more than IDR 27 trillion for various needs, including business capital, education, healthcare, and household expenses. JULO offers credit limits of up to IDR 50 million with flexible tenors of up to 12 months and competitive interest rates in line with OJK regulations.

About JULO

JULO is an innovative Indonesian financial technology company committed to providing accessible digital credit solutions through a smartphone-based application. Easy and affordable access to credit empowers individuals to meet their financial needs, improve quality of life, increase productivity, and support the circulation of the national economy.

JULO is also among the first fintech companies in Indonesia to implement a fully digital credit underwriting process at a national scale, supported by a proprietary risk assessment platform. This platform enables end-to-end consumer credit applications and creditworthiness assessments directly through a mobile application.

Founded in 2016, JULO's loan services are now accessible nationwide across Indonesia. Headquartered in Jakarta, JULO is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Credit Saison, Skystar Capital, Saratoga Investama, East Ventures, Quona Capital, Central Capital Ventura, MDI Ventures, and Gobi Partners.

JULO officially obtained its operating license as a registered fintech lending provider from the Indonesian Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan/OJK) under Decree No. KEP-16/D.05/2020 dated May 19, 2020. Since entering Indonesia's peer-to-peer lending industry, JULO has secured multiple funding rounds, including a US$10 million Series A funding in 2018 and a US$80 million Series B funding in 2022. These investments have enabled JULO to continuously expand its services and deliver practical, accessible digital credit solutions to communities across Indonesia.

To date, the JULO application has been downloaded more than 25,6 million times and has disbursed digital credit to over 3 million borrowers nationwide. JULO has also received several awards in recognition of its commitment to social impact, business ecosystem development, and innovation in the financial services landscape, including Winner of the Indonesia Fintech Festival (2016), Winner of the UN FinTech Challenge (2018), Winner of Inclusive Fintech 50 (2019), Financial Inclusion of the Year and Consumer Lending Product of the Year at the Asian Banking and Finance Retail Banking Awards 2024, as well as Asia FinTech Awards 2024.

For more information about JULO, please visit www.julo.co.id

Media Contact

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

EdiraMarketing, JULOOffice 88@Kasablanka Tower A, 5th FloorJl. Raya Casablanca, RT.16/RW.5Menteng Dalam, Tebet, South JakartaDKI Jakarta 12870

Email: marketing@julo.co.idWebsite: https://www.julo.co.id

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