Retired Colonel Bhupinder Shahi, a veteran military consultant for major Bollywood productions, has offered high praise for Aditya Dhar’s latest actioner, Dhurandhar 2, aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Shahi, who previously worked on the acclaimed film Shershaah, highlighted the movie's commitment to realism, stating that while the film possesses cinematic flair, it remains deeply rooted in the authentic world of intelligence operations. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Sequel Hits INR 1,000 Crore Worldwide; Beats ‘Pushpa 2’ Hindi Records.

Col Bhupinder Shahi’s High Praise for ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Colonel Shahi described his involvement in the project as a defining moment in his career, noting that the film’s discipline and scale set it apart from typical Bollywood fare. Despite his high military rank, Shahi chose to maintain a low profile on set to ensure a focus on the work itself.

“I never showed my rank on set... I just sat where I was told,” Shahi told the Times of India. He credited director Aditya Dhar for creating a "legendary" piece of cinema, adding that the film’s impact has reached global heights, with Shahi claiming that "prime ministers and global leaders are discussing Dhurandhar."

The Colonel also lauded lead actor Ranveer Singh for his immersive performance. Although their interactions were limited due to Singh’s focus on the role, Shahi remarked, “He was completely busy in his role... but he did a phenomenal job. Fantastic work.”

Reality vs Fiction

A significant portion of Shahi’s role involved liaising with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure the film’s procedures and equipment were accurate. He emphasised that the film avoids the "random" recruitment tropes often seen in the genre.

“You don't just pick anyone and make them a spy,” Shahi explained. He noted that real intelligence gathering is a complex, 24/7 task involving IQ checks, rigorous training, and the creation of entirely new identities. Shahi clarified that while technology like drones and satellites are vital, "human intelligence" remains the most critical factor in knowing "what's happening inside a room."

Real Life Inspiration for ‘Dhurandhar 2’

During the interview, Shahi shared a gripping account of a real-life recruit whose story mirrors the high-stakes drama of the film. The operative reportedly spent months in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) gathering data, even narrowly escaping exposure with the help of a local woman before being extracted at the Line of Control (LoC).

Shahi also took the opportunity to clarify his own connection to the world of espionage, revealing that the legacy of service runs in his family. “Not me my father was a spy,” he stated. “I launched spies on screen, but my father actually lived that life.”

For the veteran consultant, Dhurandhar 2 has provided a level of professional and personal validation rarely seen in his previous eight films. He shared a poignant moment regarding his family’s reaction to the film’s success. Axar Patel Channels Dhurandhar’s Jameel Jamali in Viral Delhi Capitals Reel Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

“My son called me from Canada saying he was proud to see my name,” Shahi shared. “After so many films, I finally got recognition with Dhurandhar. All thanks to Aditya Dhar.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).