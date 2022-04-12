New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): India's industrial output growth rose marginally to 1.7 per cent in February 2022 from 1.5 per cent in the previous month, the government data showed on Tuesday.

The cumulative growth in the industrial output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 12.5 per cent for the April-February period of the financial year 2021-22 as against an 11.1 per cent contraction recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In February 2021, the industrial output had witnessed a contraction of 3.2 per cent.

Manufacturing, which has 77.63 per cent weight in the IIP, registered a paltry 0.8 per cent growth in February. Cumulative growth of manufacturing for April-February 2021-22 period stood at 12.9 per cent against 12.5 per cent contraction recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity output grew by 4.5 per cent in February 2022 as compared with 0.1 per cent growth recorded in the same month the previous year.

Mining output increased by 4.5 per cent in February 2022 as against 4.4 per cent contraction recorded in the same month of 2021.

For the month of February 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 132.1.

The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of February 2022 stand at 123.2, 130.8 and 160.8 respectively, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on the 12th of every month (or the previous working day if the 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments. (ANI)

