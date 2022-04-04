Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was an Indian economist, politician and jurist. The world knows Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as the prominent Dalit leader who headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India from the Constituent Assembly debates. Ambedkar also advocated for women's rights and labours' rights. The birth anniversary of the social rights activist is observed every year on 4 April. Born in 1891 into a poor Mahar family, Babasaheb Ambedkar fought diligently for the rights of Dalits, who were considered untouchables by society back then. The regional holiday is already known by the name Bhim Jayanti. The day allows all the Indian people to reflect on the nation's social progress. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

History About Bhim Jayanti

The observance of Bhim Jayanti started way back in 1928 by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, who was an Ambedkarite and social activist. Since then, BR Ambedkar Jayanti has been marked as a public holiday in more than twenty-five states and union territories of India. Bhimrao Ambedkar belonged to a lower caste community and faced discrimination during his childhood years. BR Ambedkar pursued many ventures after completing his formal education and became the first Indian to get a Doctorate (Ph.D.) degree in Economics from abroad. The great leader worked actively for the caste-based system of India, and hence his birthday is celebrated as 'Equality Day' in the country.

Significance Of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti

On the day of Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanti, all the significant leaders of the countries, including the Prime Minister and President, pay homage to the statue of Ambedkar at the Parliament of India in New Delhi. People were motivated by Babasaheb to grow the agricultural and education sector, the health community and industrial activities. Various processions and competitions, plays and dramatic adaptations based on the life of B.R. Ambedkar are being organized at different institutions. Bhim Jayanti is widely celebrated by Dalits, Adivasis, and labour workers. Thence, by observing the day, we remember Babasaheb's contribution to the upliftment of the Dalits and untouchables.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).