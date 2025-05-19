SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 19: Infopercept, a global platform-led managed security services provider, has announced the launch of a dedicated cybersecurity offering specifically designed for fintech companies. This new solution is powered by Invinsense, Infopercept's unified cybersecurity platform.

Purpose-Built Security for Fintechs

The new fintech package delivers full-spectrum cybersecurity through managed services integrated into four core areas of the Invinsense platform:

1. Tailored Security Across the Stack

* Invinsense XDR + Managed Detection & Response: Real-time threat monitoring, incident response, and custom log ingestion across infrastructure, APIs, applications, and cloud environments.

* Invinsense OXDR + Exposure Management: Continuous evaluation of vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, attack surfaces, and third-party risks.

* Invinsense GSOS + Security Compliance Management: End-to-end support for adhering to local and global regulatory requirements.

* Cybersecurity Awareness Programs: Built-in training modules covering phishing, smishing, vishing, and other attack vectors--empowering fintech teams to stay cyber-resilient.

2. Deep Visibility for Custom Applications and LogsFintech platforms are often custom-built. Invinsense SIEM provides flexible log ingestion and monitoring aligned to fintech-specific application logic and workflows.

3. Engineering-Led RemediationInfopercept's engineering team actively delivers patches, code-level fixes, and infrastructure security enhancements to ensure rapid remediation.

4. Cloud and SaaS Security from Code to CloudInvinsense provides full-stack protection including:

* CNAPP (Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform)

* API Security

* CIEM (Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management)

* ASPM (Application Security Posture Management)

* CDR (Cloud Detection & Response)

* DevSecOps, IaC scanning, and more

"Fintech companies operate at the intersection of innovation and high-stakes regulation. Unlike traditional enterprises, they face immense scrutiny from regulators and enterprise clients--often banks or NBFCs--making cybersecurity foundational to their business," said Jiten Bhalgama, Co-founder and Director, Security Operations and Technology Optimization, Infopercept. "Most fintechs don't have the luxury of multiple internal security teams or system integrators. With this focused offering, we're providing an all-in-one platform with managed services built specifically for the fintech environment."

About Infopercept:

Infopercept is one of the fastest-growing platform led managed security services company from India, serving global clients in all areas of cybersecurity, including defensive, offensive, detection and response, and security compliance. Infopercept has its own cybersecurity platform, 'Invinsense,' which integrates tools such as SIEM, SOAR, EDR, deception, offensive security, and compliance tools. Its cybersecurity and MDR services include dedicated teams of experts, ensuring that organizations have 24x7 cybersecurity operations support. For more information, please visit www.infopercept.com

