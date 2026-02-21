England’s high-stakes Super 8 encounter against hosts Sri Lanka is under significant threat from heavy rain. The match, scheduled for Sunday, 22nd February 2026, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, faces a grim forecast that could see the points shared in this crucial Group 2 fixture. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast

Meteorological reports for Kandy indicate a high probability of scattered thunderstorms throughout Sunday afternoon. With humidity levels expected to exceed 80 percent, local authorities have warned of persistent showers that may delay or wash out proceedings. This follows a period of volatile weather in the region which has already resulted in one total washout at the venue during the group stages. Recap of Past India vs South Africa T20 Matches Ahead of 2026 World Cup Super 8 Match in Ahmedabad.

Pallekele Weather Updates Live

Ground staff at Pallekele remain on high alert, with the entire playing surface likely to be covered ahead of the scheduled 3:00 pm local start. Under ICC regulations for the Super 8 stage, if a result cannot be achieved through a minimum five-overs-a-side contest, both teams will be awarded one point. Such an outcome would heavily impact the race for the semi-finals in a competitive group featuring Pakistan and New Zealand.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Windy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2026 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).