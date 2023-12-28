PNN

New Delhi [India], December 28: Leading hair care brand Schwarzkopf Professional, relaunched its hottest styling range- the rebellious, individualistic and unisex styling brand, the most loved range by hairdressers'- OSiS+. For more than 20 years, OSiS+ range has been inspiring hairstylists and enthusiasts worldwide. With commitment to innovation, excellence and sustainability, the revitalized OSiS+ promises to elevate hairstyling to new heights. Where hair meets perfection, OSiS+ gives you the confidence to unlock your hair potential and elevate your confidence.

SO WHAT IS NEW?

* New Formulations - The OSiS+ range introduces cutting-edge formulations tailored to meet the demands of contemporary hairstyling.

* New Assortment - Whether you seek volume, texture, hold, or shine, OSiS+ offers an extensive array of products that deliver extraordinary results.

* Sustainable Packaging - Schwarzkopf Professional places a strong emphasis on sustainability, which is reflected in this relaunch. The brand has taken significant strides to minimize its environmental footprint through eco-friendly packaging materials and responsible sourcing practices.

* Multipurpose Formula - OSiS+ is designed to be a true all-rounder. The multipurpose formula allows you to experiment with different styles, making hairstyling more versatile and creative than ever before. One product, multiple possibilities.

* Inclusivity - Schwarzkopf Professional believes in the beauty of diversity. OSiS+ is designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of the customers, regardless of hair type, texture, or style. OsiS+ range is suitable for all, embracing inclusivity in hairstyling.

* Luxury - Elevate your hairstyling experience with the luxurious fragrances of OSiS+. The brand understands the importance of feeling pampered and indulged while taking care of your hair. The new formulation is made with a mix of luxurious fragrances. OSiS+ ensures you experience a touch of luxury in every use.

Commenting on the relaunch, Jim Sarbh who recently partnered with the brand as their 'Mane Man' says "I've always believed that your hair can be a powerful form of self-expression, and with OSiS+, I've found the tools to make that expression truly unique. In my journey through the world of fashion and films, I've come to understand the importance of style, and OSiS+ empowers me to explore and redefine it every day. Hairstyling is about taking bold steps and OSiS+ encourages you to be confident."

Schwarzkopf Professional's hair muse in India Mira Kapoor says "Every woman deserves to feel empowered, and OSiS+ gives me the freedom to express my personality through my hair. From red carpets to everyday moments, OSiS+ has become a trusted companion, helping me radiate confidence and beauty. Being a mother on the go and constantly in the limelight I've discovered the versatility and creativity that comes with OSiS+. It allows me to adapt my style to any situation."

Celebrate styling creativity with the revamped OSiS+.

Achieve easy and quick hair styling with these products from new OSiS+.

From safeguarding your tresses with top-notch heat protection spray to defining your style with thrill texture gum, curl jam, and hair styling spray mist, Schwarzkopf Professional new OSiS+ hair styling range offers a diverse array of solutions for every hair type and style preference. Their hero products from the hair styling range have garnered acclaim for their exceptional performance and transformative results.

BLOW DRY MAGIC-

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Sparkler Shine Spray - Rs 1450

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Sparkler Shine Spray - Rs 1450

OSiS+ Sparkler Shine Spray enhances the look of your locks with a sparkling shine. It makes your hair look bouncy and smooth to touch. This Hair Styler formula gives your hair a light and glossy finish in just a few seconds while leaving your hair conditioned and detangled. The Sparkler Shine Spray effectively manages frizzy hair and does not weigh down hair.

FOR NATURAL SHINE-

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Flexwax Cream Wax - Rs 1300

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Flexwax Cream Wax - Rs 1300

Style your hair the way u want it, the non-greasy way! Funky, classy, jazzy or smooth. The Schwarzkopf OSiS Flexwax Cream Wax is an ideal styling product which has natural, non-greasy shine finish, creamy non-overburdening consistency that instantly washes out. Achieve an effortlessly polished look with a natural finish with Flexwax Cream.

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Glow Anti-Frizz Shine Serum - Rs 1500

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Glow Anti-Frizz Shine Serum - Rs 1500

OSiS+ Glow is for people looking for a hair styling product to tame their frizz and add a lustrous shine to their style. An anti-frizz shine serum that combats rough, dull hair without weighing it down. OSiS Glow controls frizz and flyaways for shiny hair and a manageable finish. Lightweight and non-overburdening formula, protect against humidity, easy combing and improved manageability of frizz hair.

VOLUME BOOST-

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Dust It - Mattifying Powder - Rs 1250

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Dust It - Mattifying Powder - Rs 1250

The Schwarzkopf OSiS Dust It adds life to dull and boring hair. Kill routine, feel the difference and get natural looking hair with a cool, matt finish from OSiS Dust It Mattifying Powder. The lightweight powder gives 24 hour Volume Control with easy application that provides for more manageability and essential grip.

