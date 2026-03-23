VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 23: Instapower Ltd, a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the lighting and infrastructure segment, successfully showcased its advanced and future-ready technologies at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, held at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Dwarka, New Delhi.

Also Read | Leonid Radvinsky Dies: OnlyFans Owner Passes Away at 43 After Battle With Cancer.

Organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, the summit emerged as a premier platform for stakeholders across the power, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. The event brought together policymakers, global experts, EPC companies, and technology providers to deliberate on innovation, sustainability, and the future roadmap of India's power sector.

With India witnessing rapid expansion in infrastructure, smart cities, highways, and renewable energy adoption, the demand for reliable, efficient, and sustainable lighting solutions has significantly increased. Instapower's participation at the summit reflects its strong commitment to supporting this growth through innovative, high-performance, and customized lighting and energy solutions.

Also Read | Railway Allowance Hike 2026: Ministry Revises Kilometrage Rates Retroactively From 2024 Ahead of 8th Pay Commission Rollout.

At the event, the company presented a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions, including:

* Aviation Obstruction Lighting Systems designed to enhance safety and ensure regulatory compliance for high-rise structures, transmission towers, and critical infrastructure

* Solar Street Lighting Solutions enabling energy-efficient and off-grid illumination across urban and rural landscapes

* Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply and improving energy resilience

* Railway and Infrastructure Lighting Solutions tailored for large-scale public and transportation projects

* Smart Lighting Systems and EPC Projects focused on automation, efficiency, and long-term sustainability

These solutions are designed to meet the evolving requirements of sectors such as aviation, railways, highways, power transmission, and urban infrastructure.

Instapower has built a strong reputation by contributing to several prestigious infrastructure projects across India. With its expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and a strong focus on quality and innovation, the company continues to position itself as a trusted partner for government organizations, contractors, and private sector clients.

Speaking on the occasion, a company spokesperson said:

"Our participation in Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 highlights our commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable, and performance-driven lighting solutions. As India continues to strengthen its infrastructure and energy capabilities, we aim to play a vital role by offering reliable and future-ready technologies."

The four-day exhibition concluded on March 22, 2026, witnessing a strong response from industry stakeholders, consultants, and decision-makers. Instapower's booth attracted a significant number of visitors, leading to meaningful discussions and potential business collaborations.

The company expressed its gratitude for the overwhelming response received during the event. The successful conclusion of the exhibition marks another milestone in Instapower's journey of innovation and excellence in the lighting and energy solutions industry.

Instapower Ltd invites industry professionals, EPC contractors, consultants, and stakeholders to stay connected and explore its wide range of advanced lighting and energy solutions designed for modern infrastructure and sustainable development.

For more details, please visit:

https://www.instapower.com

https://www.instagram.com/instapower_ltd

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWMqXOCiu7b/

M: +91 8800287643

E: info@instapower.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)