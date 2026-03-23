New Delhi, March 23: The Ministry of Railways has officially revised the Kilometrage Allowance and the Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage (ALK) for its running staff, providing a retroactive financial boost effective from January 1, 2024. The decision comes after the national Dearness Allowance (DA) crossed the 50 per cent threshold, triggering a scheduled review of various service benefits.

This move is expected to provide significant relief to thousands of loco pilots, guards, and other essential running personnel ahead of the anticipated 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) rollout. Allahabad High Court Orders Railways To Pay INR 8 Lakh for Death of Unborn Child in 2018 Train Accident.

Railways Revise Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage

The Ministry of Railways has revised the Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in lieu of Kilometrage ALK for running staff with effect from 01.01.2024 Sincere thanks to @ShivaGopalMish1 & @AshwiniVaishnaw for their efforts and support in making this happen.#KilometrageAllowance pic.twitter.com/5npikdvf7A — 8th pay commission (@8thpaycommision) March 21, 2026

DA Threshold Triggers Rate Revision

The primary catalyst for this adjustment was the rise of Dearness Allowance to 50 per cent at the start of 2024. Under the Railway Services (Revised Pay) Rules of 2016, certain allowances are tied to inflation-indexed benchmarks. Once the DA hit the 50 per cent mark, the Ministry of Railways, in coordination with the Finance Directorate, initiated a review to ensure that travel-related compensation for staff remained aligned with current economic conditions.

Following an internal examination, the proposal was forwarded to and subsequently cleared by the Ministry of Finance's Department of Expenditure. The updated rates are now being implemented across all railway zones.

Impact of Federation Advocacy

The revision follows a period of sustained advocacy from major railway unions, including the All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR). These organizations had long identified the stagnation of running allowances as a key grievance for staff who spend significant time away from their home stations. By securing this retroactive increase, the federations have ensured that running staff receive their dues for the past two years. This stabilisation of benefits is viewed as a critical precursor to the broader salary negotiations expected when the 8th Pay Commission is formally constituted. Indian Railways, Army Partner to Create Post-Retirement Career Pathways for Ex-Servicemen and Agniveers.

Terms and Eligibility Remain Unchanged

While the monetary rates have been adjusted upward, the Ministry has clarified that the structural framework of the allowance remains the same. All existing terms and conditions regarding eligibility, calculations for distance travelled, and the specific criteria for the Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage (ALK) will continue as per current regulations. The "Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage" is specifically designed for running staff who are deployed on stationary duties or other assignments where they cannot earn their standard distance-based mileage. This ensures that their earning potential is protected even when they are not actively operating a locomotive.

The timing of this announcement is significant for the central government's workforce. With the 7th Pay Commission cycle nearing its ten-year conclusion, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to be a major focal point for 2026. By addressing these specific sectoral allowances now, the Ministry of Railways is streamlining its internal accounts and addressing long-standing labour demands before the larger national pay revision begins.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).