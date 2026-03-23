Mumbai, March 23: Leonid "Leo" Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of the content subscription platform OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 following a battle with cancer. The London-based company confirmed his passing on Monday, March 23, stating that Radvinsky died peacefully. The announcement marks the end of a transformative era for the platform, which became a global cultural and economic phenomenon under his majority ownership.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," the London-based company said in a statement quoted by Bloomberg. "His family have requested privacy at this difficult time," the statement added. Flipkart’s ‘OnlyFans’ Ad: Too Hot For Indian Audience or Cool Advertising?

Leonid Radvinsky - A Quiet Architect of the Digital Creator Economy

Radvinsky was known for maintaining an exceptionally low public profile, rarely giving interviews despite the massive scale and frequent controversy surrounding his primary business. A veteran of the internet industry and an advocate for open-source software, he acquired a majority stake in OnlyFans in 2018 from its British founders, Guy and Tim Stokely. Under his direction, the platform moved away from traditional social media advertising models, instead pioneering a direct-to-consumer subscription system. This allowed creators to monetise their content directly, with OnlyFans taking a standard 20 per cent commission on all transactions.

OnlyFans' Rapid Growth and Pandemic Surge

While OnlyFans gained significant notoriety - and faced intense scrutiny - for hosting adult content that was prohibited on mainstream sites, Radvinsky oversaw an era of massive diversification. The platform eventually expanded to include a wide array of creators, including fitness influencers, musicians, and chefs. The company’s growth reached an inflection point during the COVID-19 pandemic, as millions sought alternative digital income streams. By 2024, the platform reported a staggering 377 million users and more than 4.6 million creators. These numbers translated into a financial powerhouse, with the company generating USD 1.4 billion in annual revenue. OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain Breaks Silence After Viral Post Compares Her 2025 Income to UFC Veteran Justin Gaethje’s Lifetime Earnings.

OnlyFans Statement and Future Outlook

In a statement quoted by Bloomberg, OnlyFans expressed deep sadness over the loss. "Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," the company said. "His family have requested privacy at this difficult time". The company has not yet provided specific details regarding a succession plan or the future management of Radvinsky’s majority stake. However, the platform remains in a strong financial position, having paid out billions of dollars to creators over the last several years. Radvinsky's legacy will likely be defined by his role in shifting the power dynamics of the digital economy toward independent creators.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).