New Delhi [India], December 13: ITC Store, the e-commerce platform of ITC Limited has announced a strategic partnership with SwopStore, India's premier customer acquisition platform. This collaboration aims to enhance online shopping experiences while driving sales and customer retention for both brands.

SwopStore, which supports over 200 brands, including Bombay Shaving Company, Mokobara, and Snitch, is renowned for enabling brands to achieve up to a 25% increase in sales and a 23.5% boost in customer retention. Also, recently the company announced a collaboration with Swiggy, giving users access to exclusive discounts on food delivery services. The partnership with ITC Store will further strengthen SwopStore's mission to redefine brand discovery and consumer engagement in India's e-commerce sector.

Speaking about the partnership, Ayush Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of SwopStore, said:

"Partnering with ITC Store underscores our vision of creating impactful customer acquisition strategies that drive measurable results. This collaboration allows us to expand our reach and help more brands connect with their target audiences while ensuring consumers discover quality products effortlessly."

Through this partnership, SwopStore will integrate its innovative customer acquisition model into ITC Store's ecosystem, offering shoppers access to a broader range of brands and personalized shopping experiences.

SwopStore continues to expand its focus across industries, including food aggregators, airlines, and infrastructure while making inroads into offline markets through its sub-brand initiatives. The ITC Store partnership is a significant step forward in its journey to revolutionize online retail by making brand discovery simpler and more rewarding for consumers.

About Swopstore:

Swopstore is a leading customer acquisition platform that helps brands connect with new customers through personalized and engaging experiences. By offering rewards and tailored incentives, Swopstore makes the process of discovering and engaging with brands simple and enjoyable. The platform has already forged partnerships with top brands, including Aurelia, W, Mokobara, Snitch, Bombay Shaving Company, and Swiggy, empowering users with exciting, valuable offers across multiple categories.

