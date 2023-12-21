Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, JLU along with the speakers and Participants before the commencement of the second Residential week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 21: Jagran Lakecity University is hosting and facilitating the second residential week of the tenth Cohort of IC3 Institute's Empower Program at their campus in Bhopal from 18th to 22nd December 2023.

This week-long training and immersion programme is designed to feature engaging panel discussions, workshops and insightful sessions conducted by expert faculty from Jagran Lakecity University and industry practitioners and leaders.

Empower, is an invitation-only week-long program hosted by the Jagran Lakecity University Bhopal in collaboration with IC3 Institute, for school leaders and counsellors to learn more about new careers, opportunities and their associated challenges, share best practices, and network with peers and thought leaders at the forefront of this evolving career trends.

Welcoming a large cohort of these education leaders, from India, Maldives, Nepal, Malaysia and some other countries, Pro-Chancellor of Jagran Lakecity University, Mr. Abhishek Mohan Gupta, said. "Jagran Lakecity University is thrilled to welcome such an amazing group of educational leaders and counsellors. Our expectation is that this group will acquire new skills, contacts, and a community of peers to help them lead innovation on their school campuses and being compasses to their students. We look forward to supporting the group going forward."

Jagran Lakecity University has long recognised the critical role that educational leaders and counsellors play in the growth, support and mobility of students both within and outside India and is committed to investing in their continuous long-term professional development.

The weeklong training program will have top-notch academics and industry leaders, counsellors addressing the participants across diverse topics and themes in journalism, design, architecture, films & animation, management, law, advertising, behavioural change, experiential communication & marketing, presentation skills, technology, liberal arts and hospitality.

