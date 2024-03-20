VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20: JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), a truly international standard boarding school in Bengaluru triumphed for outstanding excellence in education in 2023. JIRS not o only secured the top spot in the Times School Survey 2023-2024, also was honored with the prestigious No.1 rank in India in the 'International Schools' category, recognized for its outstanding contributions to 'Individual Attention to Students,' 'Sports Education,' and 'Innovative Teaching' in the India School Merit Awards 2023 presented by Education Today. Apart from bagging the prestigious awards & accolades, JIRS led a series of educational initiatives for students' skill development.

JAIN International Residential School bagged 'No 1' position in times school survey 2023. JIRS was also Ranked No 1 in India School Merit Awards 2023 - 2024 under the category - International school parameter wise for 'Individual attention to students & sports education & innovative teaching' in a survey conducted by Education Today. The ranking as a top residential school in Bengaluru is a proof for JIRS being a complete residential school offering facilities at global standards. These recognitions motivate JIRS to continue providing excellent and holistic education with innovative ideas.

As part of its skill development programme, in November 2023, JIRS hosted the zonal round of OLL's Skill Titans season 1, an initiative for the students worldwide to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas & skills. Skill Titans season 1 is a national level competition inviting students from 5th to 12th to showcase their innovative concepts. The initiative provides a platform to over 150 students selected among lakh of applicants worldwide to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas & skills. The south zone event was held on 5th and 6th November at JIRS premises with students from diverse backgrounds and schools, each with a unique vision for the future selected for competition. The zonal round hosted by JIRS was a crucial stage where the selected 150 students competed to qualify for the next stage in the competition. The event was a testament to JIRS's commitment towards fostering not just academic excellence but also in nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit among the students with the mind-set of Skill Titans.

As an awareness drive for prospective parents and students about the concept of residential schools, holistic education and the student development it offers, JIRS regularly conducts "Parents Engagement Programme' (PEP) across prominent cities nationally. The main objective of the PEP is to lay a common platform for both JIRS leadership team, alumni, prospective parents and students from the respective cities to engage with each other to understand the merits of holistic education & development. The PEPs were conducted in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Raipur, Rajkot, and Surat covering over 500+ people including prospective students and their families attending the interactive program organized by JIRS.

The academic year 2023 was concluded with JIRS celebrating its 24th annual day, 'Afflatus 2023' an astonishing event involving the students, parents, alumni and school management. The event showcased a variety of engaging activities in six different venues within the JAIN Global Campus. While the Theory of Knowledge and Vigyaan- the science exhibition, showcased the critical thinking and innovation of students, the craft exhibition, mehendi, a 3D art gallery, and Mandala Live were a testament to the creativity and craftsmanship of the students. Ashmitha- the theatre production and street plays; Suranjali- the musical showcase; Nrityanjali- the dance performances; and the students flash mob brilliantly illuminated the event, creating an atmosphere of shared learning and meaningful engagement.

With a legacy of over 24 years, the school currently accommodates more than 600 students and over 200 staff. Offering co-educational schooling from Grades 5 to 12 and three internationally recognized curricula (IBDP, CBSE & Cambridge International), JIRS not only contributes to the growth and development of students but also shapes them into icons of tomorrow.

JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) is one of the most dynamic, new age, and ambitious co-educational boarding institutions in India. It has over 600 students schooled from CBSE: IBDP & Cambridge International. Inspired by the transformative mission, the co-educational residential school serves a diverse group of students. The school has a full-fledged sports program having 20+ sports disciplines with professional coaches and a rich 7000+ Alumni base. Set in a lush green campus in Bengaluru which is modelled on the traditional Gurukul setting. Fused with cutting-edge modern infrastructure facilities, JIRS creates an atmosphere of creativity, innovativeness, and intellectual independence that trains the students to be aspirational, courageous and go-getters leading shaping them into icons of tomorrow.

To know more, please visit: https://www.jirs.ac.in/

For more information, please contact:

Ishita Sandhir

+91 9783896477

Ishita.Sandhir@kaizzencomm.com

