New Delhi, March 20: To promote skill development and employability among the youth, SAP Labs India on Wednesday said that it has opened the centre of excellence in Hyderabad under its Code Unnati programme, in collaboration with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Edunet Foundation.

The centre of excellence is dedicated to emerging technologies across 17 locations, promoting industry-relevant skills and employability. "By working hand in hand with our dedicated faculty, we can ensure that our youth are equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge, and adaptability to thrive in the rapidly changing technological landscape," Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement, said in a statement. Truecaller Rolls Out AI-Powered Spam Blocking Feature for Android Users; Check Details.

"Collaboration between the government, corporates, academia, and civil society is crucial in fostering innovation and ensuring a well-rounded education," he added. SAP started the Code Unnati programme for students from economically weaker sections of society, studying in tier 2 and tier 3 colleges.

The 300+ hours programme equips the colleges with SAP centres of excellence to enable experiential learning of deep tech. "While staying adaptable to emerging trends and embracing new technologies is essential, a strong foundation in core principles remains equally important," said Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK. Kuku FM Inks Content Licensing Deal With Sweden-Based Storytel.

He further stated that equipping students with a solid grasp of fundamentals in various subjects empowers them to not only navigate the complexities of these advancements but also become active contributors to shaping the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).