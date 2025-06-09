(Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited (JioBlackRock Asset Management), a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock, announced on Monday the appointment of its executive leadership team, the launch of its website, and an exclusive early access initiative.

JioBlackRock Asset Management's leadership team brings together asset management experience, digital innovation and customer-centric product design.

According to a company statement, the team is set to deliver JioBlackRock's mission to transform investing in India by making it more accessible and affordable for millions of people.

Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of JioBlackRock Asset Management, said: "This is a milestone moment for JioBlackRock Asset Management. The leadership team is working hard on our value proposition of innovative products at competitive and transparent pricing."

"Over the coming months, JioBlackRock Asset Management intends to launch a range of investment products, including those that apply BlackRock's industry-leading capabilities in data-driven investing," Swaminathan added.

JioBlackRock Asset Management also announced an early access initiative on its website.

The initiative invites individuals to register their interest in JioBlackRock Asset Management's digital-first offering.

Participants gain a preview of the company's value proposition and begin engaging with its educational content.

Upon signing up, they can access materials covering the fundamentals of investing and further functionality that will allow them to invest once the offering is launched. The statement added that it empowers individuals with the knowledge to make informed investment choices.

On May 26, 2025, Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its mutual fund business to commence operations. Sid Swaminathan was appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

With over 20 years of asset management experience, Sid was most recently Head of International Index Equity at BlackRock, where he was responsible for an AUM of USD 1.25 trillion.

He previously led Fixed Income Portfolio Management for Europe, specialising in systematic and indexed strategies. (ANI)

