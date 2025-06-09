Music has a way of speaking to our hearts and brings a ray of hope whenever we need it. Bollywood music, specifically, was always known for having a song for every moment and feeling. This also means that Bollywood is filled with songs that are mind-boggling (yes I am talking about you 'Rat Song' from Yaar Gaddar). However, one popular genre is songs dedicated to food items that can sometimes make you hungry and most of the time make you dance your heart out! Bollywood food songs are the peak of fun and extremely difficult to explain. However, here are the top five food songs that you need to hear about, from Bollywood. 'Paneer, Lachha Parathas, Gulab Jamun' Parineeti Chopra's 'Desi' Indulgence in the UK Will Leave You Drooling.

1. 'Batata Vada'

This absolute banger number from Hifazat is what Bollywood used to be about. The charming voice of Asha Bhosle and SP Balasubrahmanyam will make you chuckle more than once, and then maybe crave some batata vada.

Watch Video of 'Batata Vada':

2. 'Jalebi Bai'

There are some songs that just make you want to get up and dance. And even though this song’s name is "Jalebi Bai," the beats will do just that. This superhit number from Double Dhamaal is the perfect pick me up.

Watch Video of 'Jalebi Bai':

3. 'Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo'

"Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo" is one of those few Bollywood songs from the 2010s that bring back the unhinged era of the 1980s. The energetic voices of Mohit Chauhan, Pritam and Palak Muchhal and the absolutely adorable video of Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and the young and adorable Harshali Malhotra.

Watch Video of 'Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo':

4. 'Chocolate Lime Juice'

When the zealous voice of Lata Mangeshkar pairs with the whims and charms of Madhuri Dixit, it is magic. And this hit song from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is just that. It is a song all of us who grew up with recognise and cannot help but sing along to.

Watch Video of 'Chocolate Lime Juice':

5. 'Rukhi Sukhi Roti'

Trust AR Rahman to bring peppy upbeat music and marry it with the impactful voice of Shankar Mahadevan and Alka Yagnik, with the most romantic and realistic lyrics by Anand Bakshi. This song is a great dance number and will surely fill your heart with all the feels.

Watch Video of 'Rukhi Sukhi Roti':

These are just some of the top songs about food items that are sure to tickle your taste buds or fill your heart with warmth and appreciation for the era of great music.

