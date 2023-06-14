More than 100 inmates underwent screening at the camp; actor Preeti Jhangiani graces the camp and extends support to the cause

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: The Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, a philanthropic organisation dedicated to supporting marginalized communities, including the transgender community, women, and senior citizens, organised a cancer screening camp for female prisoners at Byculla Jail with superintendent jailor Kirti chintamani Mumbai on Tuesday.

Organised in collaboration with the Cancer Patients Aid Association, the cancer screening and early detection camp was aimed at raising awareness about cancer and promoting early detection among the vulnerable population. Over 100 female inmates underwent comprehensive screening for cancer at the camp.

Renowned film actor Preeti Jhangiani graced the occasion and showed her support for the cause.

Nidarshana Gowani, noted social activist, philanthropist, and trustee of Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, said, "Awareness and early detection are the best forms of protection against cancer and we are very happy with the response to the camp. We thank the jail authorities for their support and cooperation in organising the camp and are committed to supporting more initiatives aimed at improving the general health and well-being of female prisoners."

In sync with its motto "Rise by lifting others", the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust has been actively working towards the betterment of society. Its initiatives span diverse areas, including the welfare of the transgender community, self-employment initiatives for women, support to army widows, vaccination drives, development of temples and dharamshalas, support for old-age homes, health camps, feeding drives for stray animals, sports tournaments, and food distribution drives, among others.

Under Nidarshana Gowani's leadership, the trust has been expanding its efforts and initiating new projects to make a lasting impact on society. It is collaborating with various needy segments to empower and support them.

