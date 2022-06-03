Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): In recognition of its relentless commitment towards sustainability and the environment, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KNPL) has been placed in the 'Leadership' category in the CRISIL Sustainability Yearbook 2022.

The company is one among the only 14 companies that have been placed in this category for their ESG initiatives. Further, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. has earned the highest ESG score amongst paint and manufacturing companies. This recognition further reinforces the company's commitment towards nurturing a beautiful and healthy world for future generations.

The CRISIL Sustainability Yearbook is one of the most comprehensive annual publications based on CRISIL's proprietary ESG framework on Indian companies. Analyzing over 575 companies across 53 sectors in India based on data, from the fiscal data from 2021, the Yearbook covers the latest global and domestic developments in the ESG space, incorporation of climate risks by global financial institutions, de-carbonization of hard-to-abate sectors in India, implications of transitioning from BRR to BRSR for Indian companies and showcases insights on ESG trends based on the scores and data of the Indian companies.

Commenting on the achievement, Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. said, "We are elated to be placed in the 'Leadership' position in the CRISIL Sustainability Yearbook 2022. This report is a testament to our commitment towards sustainability. At Nerolac, sustainability is at the forefront of all our operations to deliver value to our stakeholders. ESG continues to remain a priority and that has helped us create a positive impact on our communities and the environment. We will continue increasing our ESG efforts as we focus on growing our business sustainably. We are proud to have set a benchmark in this space for our ESG practices and we are thankful to CRISIL for this recognition."

With sustainability as a key focus area, Nerolac works towards de-carbonisation, resource use, quality of life, diversity and governance as key materiality areas. The brand offers healthy paint solutions which are not merely colour but care for family and society through product interventions, with pioneering steps such as low VOC (volatile organic compounds), fungal resistant and anti-bacterial paints, making paints lead free etc. in vibrant colours.

Nerolac's 'Paint+' offering powered by Japanese technology showcases its technological prowess to devise intelligent paint solutions that not only improve the aesthetics of the house but also provide additional benefits that help make its customers' lives easier.

Kansai Nerolac Paints has also featured in the Top Quartile in S&P ESG Indices (Chemical Industry Space) in Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2021.

With a rich heritage of over 100 years in the paint industry, Kansai Nerolac Paints is one of the largest paint companies in India and the leader in industrial segment. A wholly owned subsidiary of Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Japan, which is among the Top 10 companies worldwide, Kansai Nerolac manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paint coatings for homes, offices, hospitals and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for industries.

Kansai Nerolac has established itself as a leader in product innovation with its initiatives including no added lead, low VOC and HD finishes with brands like Excel, Suraksha, Impressions, etc. Its product portfolio and customer awareness campaigns promote environmental sensitivity. www.nerolac.com.

