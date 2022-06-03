New Delhi, June 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district in the early hours on Friday.

"Saddened by the mishap in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones due to this tragedy. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration has been helping those affected," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by his office.

At least seven people were charred to death after a Hyderabad-bound sleeper bus from Goa caught fire after a head-on collision with a DCM van near Kamalapur in Kalaburagi. PM Narendra Modi to Release Benefits Under PM CARES for Children Scheme Today.

According to reports, the bus fell into a ditch after the collision and caught fire. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Gulbarga.

A group of people from Secunderabad had gone to Goa for a tour last week and were returning home when the tragedy struck them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2022 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).