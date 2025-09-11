NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 11: Pour Home, India's leading home fragrance brand, has announced a new era in the zone of accessible luxury with the launch of its latest TVC starring none other than the iconic Kareena Kapoor. For those who aspire to celebrity living, the campaign video is an invitation to bring Kareena's signature style and presence into every home.

The film offers an intimate glimpse into Kareena's personal routine, how she returns from a vacation and effortlessly fills her space with the uplifting scent of Pour Home's 30-day air freshener. Kareena's impeccable style and warmth shine through as she reveals her secret to keeping her home fresh, welcoming, and elegantly inviting, a fragrance trusted by stars.

What makes this collaboration truly special is its promise that the fragrance Kareena uses and trusts is now available to all, transforming daily living and making every home feel extraordinary. Pour Home's commitment is simple. Luxury, comfort, and elegance are not just for the stars. Everyone deserves to experience the delight of coming home to an uplifting, lingering scent.

Mr. Saurabh Gupta, M.D. and CEO of Hamilton Sciences, Pvt. Ltd. said, "Freshness, in addition to a scent, is a part of what makes a house feel like home. We are delighted to partner with Kareena Kapoor in bringing this story to life in the form of a TVC. Kareena's natural charm and authenticity effectively capture what Pour Home stands for: simple, everyday luxury that enhances life's moments."

This TVC emphasises that it's the little things that matter most, like how a fresh-smelling home can uplift spirits and welcome people back to what matters. Pour Home continues its journey to make every home feel special, combining quality fragrances with heartfelt storytelling.

Pour Home specialises in premium home and car air freshener products, offering gas, no-gas, and nectar formulations designed to create the perfect aromatic environment. With a mission to make every home a perfect home, Pour Home delivers innovative fragrance solutions that transform any space into a welcoming sanctuary.

