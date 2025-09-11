Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong, China National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The Bangladesh national cricket team will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign as they take on the Hong Kong, China national cricket team in the Group B game. The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China Asia Cup 2025 match is being held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Fans can follow the Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong, China National Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 match scorecard here. Hong Kong, China, already has the opener against the Afghanistan national cricket team. Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong, China by 94 runs after they were bundled out for just 94 runs while chasing a competitive target of 189 runs. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, entered the Asia Cup 2025 with three consecutive T20I series victories against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. The Bangla Tigers have a balanced squad with Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and young stars like Tanzid Hasan. For those unversed, Bangladesh and Hong Kong, China faced each other once in the T20I cricket. Hong Kong, China stunned Bangladesh after registering a memorable two-wicket win in the ICC T20I World Cup 2014. PAK vs OMN Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs Oman 20-Over Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (c & wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Hong Kong, China Squad: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Yasim Murtaza (c), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Coetzee, Ali Hassan