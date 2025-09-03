GTF Technologies

New Delhi [India], September 3: Katie Amess is no stranger to the screen, but her latest role positions her firmly among the next wave of leading talent in Hollywood. With her standout performance in the Southern drama The Final Run, opposite Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club) and Jeff Fahey (Lost), Katie has cemented her reputation as an actress to watch in 2025 and beyond.

Also Read | Zerodha Glitch Resolved: India's Leading Retail Broking Platform Says 'Price Updates' Issue With Kite Application Now Fixed.

In The Final Run, Jeff Fahey stars as Pierce Butler, a former Marine and long-retired marijuana smuggler whose wife is stricken with a rare form of cancer. Desperate to save his family and livelihood, he is forced back into his dangerous past for one last job. Inspired by the true story of The Gentleman Smugglers and set in the hauntingly beautiful Beaufort, South Carolina, the film is already generating major buzz.

Katie steps into the pivotal role of Alex Butler, Butler's daughter--a dedicated police officer caught in the crossfire of duty, family, and love. Torn between her loyalty to her father and her fiance, DEA agent Drew Waters, Katie delivers a performance layered with strength, vulnerability, and authenticity. Early reviews have praised her portrayal as both commanding and emotionally resonant, with critics noting her ability to hold her own opposite industry veterans.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 6571 Fight: 'Drunk' Passenger, Crew Clash Over 'Har Har Mahadev' Chant on Delhi-Kolkata Flight; Airline Alleges Unruly Behaviour.

Now streaming on Apple+, The Final Run has been hailed as a gripping, heartfelt drama, and Katie's breakout performance is being celebrated as one of the film's defining elements.

A Career Built on Versatility

Katie Amess is already known on both sides of the Atlantic for her wide-ranging work. She has appeared in hit television series including Criminal Minds and Bull, and on the big screen in films such as Captain America and 5th of July.

Trained at London's prestigious Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Katie's craft was first honed on stage. From the Edinburgh Festival and the West End to Off-Broadway productions and performances at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, she has built a foundation rooted in versatility, discipline, and a passion for storytelling.

Looking Ahead

The momentum continues for Katie in 2025, with the upcoming release of Lost and Found in Kumbh, shot on location in India. The film has already stirred anticipation for its cross-cultural narrative and promises yet another powerful performance from Katie, showcasing her global reach as an actress.

With a unique blend of classical training, international experience, and a natural on-screen magnetism, Katie Amess is quickly becoming one of the most compelling talents of her generation. Her journey from the stage to Hollywood screens is a testament to both her dedication and her undeniable star power.

The world is watching--and Katie Amess is just getting started.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GTF Technologies. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)