Kolkata, September 3: In a shocking incident, a passenger onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 from Delhi to Kolkata clashed with the cabin crew over chanting "Har Har Mahadev," leading to a heated confrontation mid-air. The dispute reportedly began after the crew alleged the passenger was under the influence of alcohol and was disturbing fellow flyers. The flight had been delayed on the tarmac in Delhi for three hours due to operational reasons before take-off. IndiGo stated that the unruly passenger was handed over to security upon arrival, and a formal complaint was lodged with authorities.

As per a Times of India report, the passenger, a lawyer seated in 31D, allegedly boarded the flight in an inebriated condition and began urging fellow travellers to chant the religious slogan. The crew noticed the smell of alcohol and attempted to question him when he reportedly tried to hide a soft drink, quickly consuming it when confronted. The confrontation escalated, causing discomfort among passengers during the flight, prompting the crew to remain vigilant and maintain order. Delhi Airport Maintenance Work: IndiGo, Akasa Air To Shift Domestic Flights to Terminal 1 From Terminal 2 From April 15.

IndiGo Confirms Passenger Misbehavior Mid-Air

An IndiGo Spokesperson says, "We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 01 September 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and… — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2025

The lawyer, however, denied consuming alcohol onboard and filed a counter-complaint, insisting that he had only a legally purchased beer from IGI Airport before boarding. He explained that chanting “Har Har Mahadev” was a greeting and not intended to disturb anyone, asserting that he was harassed and denied basic services by the crew. Police in Kolkata are currently investigating both sides of the story to ascertain the sequence of events and the exact cause of the dispute. IndiGo Puts Passenger on No-Fly List for Slapping Co-Passenger Hussain Ahmed Majumdar on Mumbai-Kolkata Flight 6E138.

The airline spokesperson confirmed that the passenger was declared unruly following established protocols and handed over to security personnel upon landing in Kolkata. IndiGo stated that it is reviewing the counter-complaint while ensuring safety and operational protocols are maintained during the flight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2025 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).