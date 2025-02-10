PNN

New Delhi [India], February 10: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, made significant strides in expanding its logistics network with the commencement of operations at two new depots in Warisaliganj, Bihar. These depots, established under the CCFA model, will cater to ACC and Ambuja Cement, both part of the Adani Cement Group respectively.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The addition of these new facilities increases the company's total depot count to 92, further strengthening its market presence. This expansion represents Kaushalya Logistics' fifth location and its sixth and seventh depots under the CCFA model. The company has successfully launched 18 new depots in the financial year 2024-25 alone, reflecting its rapid growth and commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities.

Kaushalya Logistics has been consistently working towards improving its service efficiency and optimizing supply chain operations. With a strong emphasis on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company continues to evolve its service offerings, ensuring seamless logistics support to leading cement manufacturers. Its continued investment in infrastructure and logistics solutions underscores its dedication to driving efficiency in India's supply chain sector.

Also Read | Elizabeth Banks Birthday: Times When Her Red Carpet Looks Made Us Say ‘Wow’ (View Pics).

Commenting on this Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are delighted to announce the expansion of our operations with two new depots in Warisaliganj, Bihar. This milestone aligns with our strategic vision to strengthen our logistics network and enhance service capabilities for our valued clients. By increasing our footprint, we are further reinforcing our role as a trusted logistics partner to leading cement manufacturers in India.

At Kaushalya Logistics, we remain committed to driving operational excellence through innovation and infrastructure development. Our continued expansion reflects our dedication to providing seamless and efficient logistics solutions while supporting the ever-growing demands of the industry."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)