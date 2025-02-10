Mumbai, February 10: The results of the Bodoland Territorial Council-run lottery games for Monday, February 10, 2025, are being announced online today. The Bodoland Lottery Results of February 10 can be checked on the official website, bodolotteries.com, at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The website provides the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) along with the list of winners from today’s lucky draw. The Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in Assam.

For the unversed, Bodoland or Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is an autonomous region in Assam. Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi lotteries are very popular in the region. You don't need to visit ad-filled websites to check the Bodoland Lottery Result for Monday, February 10. Simply click here to access today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The official website of Bodoland Lottery, bodolotteries.com, releases the Bodoland Lottery Result online. Participants can access the results in PDF format, which includes the winners' list and winning ticket numbers. The results are announced daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. You can check the Bodoland Lottery Result directly through this link. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lottery players should know that betting and gambling are illegal in the country. However, 13 Indian states allow various lotteries. Those who are participating in lottery games must understand the financial risks involved.

