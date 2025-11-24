VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24: Dr. Ganesh Shenoy, Director of Surgical Gastroenterology and Robotic Surgery at Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City, Bengaluru, has set a world record of completing the most number of robotic hernia surgeries-13, by a single surgeon using a single da Vinci surgical system in a single day. This achievement showcases Dr. Shenoy's extraordinary surgical skill, consistency and mastery over the advanced robotic technology.

"This achievement is not just about numbers", , but about demonstrating what is possible when technology and skill converge. Each one of the 13 patients received individualized attention with a commitment to safety, and all procedures were completed with zero errors or complications. The use of robotic-assisted surgery was pivotal. It allowed for exceptional precision and greatly reduced surgeon fatigue, which would have been difficult, if not impossible, had these cases been performed laparoscopically. My priority in every case is patient safety and optimal outcomes." said Dr. Shenoy, Director of Surgical Gastroenterology and Robotic Surgery-Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City, Bengaluru

The remarkable surgical marathon was witnessed firsthand by Dr. Deepraj Bhandarkar, Former President of the Hernia Society of India, who was visiting the hospital. His presence lends authoritative credibility to this milestone, confirming the safe, precise, and efficient execution of these complex procedures.

"Dr. Ganesh Shenoy's accomplishment is a testament to his dedication and technical excellence," said Dr. Bhandarkar. "Performing robotic hernia repairs at this scale in a day, with full focus on patient safety and surgical precision, is truly outstanding and inspiring for the surgical community. The robotic system's ability to reduce surgeon fatigue significantly enhances the precision and safety achievable during such a marathon, which would otherwise be unthinkable laparoscopically." Says Dr. Deepraj Bhandarkar, Former President of the Hernia Society of India.

The record has also been recognized by Intuitive, the makers of the da Vinci surgical robot, who played a key supporting role by providing robotic instrumentation, workflow planning, and rapid system turnaround, enabling seamless transitions between cases. Rohit Mahajan, Vice President and General Manager, Intuitive India, said, "This achievement highlights the impact created when highly organized surgical teams adopt best-in-class surgical technologies like the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery platform to maximize throughput and reduce variability in patient outcomes. By prioritizing care team training and streamlining operational workflows, the Kauvery Hospital team has demonstrated what's possible in expanding patient access to consistent, high-quality surgical care. We are proud to support this exceptional team in their pursuit of this milestone in patient care."

Kauvery Hospital continues its commitment to delivering unparalleled patient safety, zero surgical errors, and excellent clinical outcomes by combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional surgical talent. This feat underlines the institution's status as a Centre of Excellence in Hernia Surgery, accredited by the Asia Pacific Hernia Society and the Hernia Society of India.

About Kauvery Hospitals: Founded in 1999, Kauvery Hospital is one of Southern India's fastest-growing healthcare providers, operating 12 multispecialty hospitals across six cities. With over 2,200 beds, the group offers excellence in renal sciences, robotic organ transplants, cardiac surgery, neurosciences, and maternal care under its maaKauvery initiative. Through its DNB and DrNB programs, Kauvery continues to nurture the next generation of medical professionals, combining technology, research, and compassionate care to redefine healthcare delivery in India.

